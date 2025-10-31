ETV Bharat / state

Kabaddi Player Tejpal Singh Shot Dead In Ludhiana, Two Suspects Identified

Ludhiana: A kabaddi player was shot dead following an argument with friends in Jagraon area of Punjab's Ludhiana district on Friday, police said.

Tejpal Singh (25), a resident of Gidderwindi village, was taken to the hospital in a seriously injured condition but declared brought dead, they added.

"Honey Rumi and Kala Rumi, residents of Rumi Dehi village of Jagraon, had an old rivalry with Tejpal and they got into an argument on Hari Singh Road. The argument escalated into a heated confrontation during which, Honey Rumi took out his pistol and fired. Tejpal suffered bullet injury on his chest and was taken to the city hospital in a serious condition. He, however, died before reaching the hospital," a police official said.