Kabaddi Player Tejpal Singh Shot Dead In Ludhiana, Two Suspects Identified
SSP Jagraon said two suspects have been identified and teams have already left to arrest them.
Published : October 31, 2025 at 7:47 PM IST
Ludhiana: A kabaddi player was shot dead following an argument with friends in Jagraon area of Punjab's Ludhiana district on Friday, police said.
Tejpal Singh (25), a resident of Gidderwindi village, was taken to the hospital in a seriously injured condition but declared brought dead, they added.
"Honey Rumi and Kala Rumi, residents of Rumi Dehi village of Jagraon, had an old rivalry with Tejpal and they got into an argument on Hari Singh Road. The argument escalated into a heated confrontation during which, Honey Rumi took out his pistol and fired. Tejpal suffered bullet injury on his chest and was taken to the city hospital in a serious condition. He, however, died before reaching the hospital," a police official said.
According to Jagraon SSP Ankur Gupta, police received information that two youths had got into a fight with Tejpal on Hari Singh Road in Jagraon city at 2:50 pm. "During which, Tejpal was shot and died on the spot. We have identified the two suspects. They had fled the scene in a white-coloured Maruti Suzuki Swift. Our teams have already been sent to arrest the duo," Gupta said.
The SSP said the matter is being investigated from all angles. There were also two to three unknown persons in the vehicle but their identities have not been ascertained yet, he said.
The suspects have been identified, as Honey Omi and Kala Omi, residents of Romi village, Gupta added.
