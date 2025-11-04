Kabaddi Player Shot Dead In Ludhiana, Second Incident Within A Week
This is the second killing of a kabaddi player in Ludhiana since Tejpal Singh's murder in Jagraon area on October 31.
Ludhiana: A 23-year-old kabaddi player was killed and his friend injured after four unidentified assailants opened fire at them in Manki village of Punjab's Ludhiana district on Monday night, police said.
Earlier on October 31, kabaddi player from Ludhiana's Jagraon area, Tejpal Singh, was murdered but the case is yet to be solved.
Police said kabaddi player, Gurvinder Singh, a resident of Manki village, was standing outside a shop with his friends, Dharamvir Singh and Lovepreet Singh, at around 9 pm when armed masked assailants arrived on motorbikes and opened fire at them. Gurvinder and Dharamvir suffered bullet injuries while Lovepreet escaped unhurt.
Both the injured were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Samrala, where the doctors referred them to the Chandigarh PGI. Gurvinder died during treatment at Chandigarh PGI and Dharamvir's treatment is underway.
Rajinder Singh, father of the deceased kabaddi player said, "Gurvinder was shot in the stomach and his friend was shot in the leg. We want the culprits to be caught immediately. They did not have enmity with anyone."
Villagers demanded that the culprits should be arrested immediately. "Whoever involved in the incident should be arrested and justice served to the family," they said.
On information about the incident, a team from Samrala police station reached the spot and investigation was launched after cordoning off the area.
SP (Detective) Khanna Pawanjit said "Three youths were standing on the bridge of the village when four unknown individuals came with their faces covered and opened fire. Two youths were shot and one survived. The injured youths were first sent to Samrala Hospital and then to PGI Chandigarh. Special teams have been formed to search the assailants and CCTV footage is being examined. The culprits will be arrested soon".
