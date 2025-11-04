ETV Bharat / state

Kabaddi Player Shot Dead In Ludhiana, Second Incident Within A Week

Ludhiana: A 23-year-old kabaddi player was killed and his friend injured after four unidentified assailants opened fire at them in Manki village of Punjab's Ludhiana district on Monday night, police said.

Earlier on October 31, kabaddi player from Ludhiana's Jagraon area, Tejpal Singh, was murdered but the case is yet to be solved.

Police said kabaddi player, Gurvinder Singh, a resident of Manki village, was standing outside a shop with his friends, Dharamvir Singh and Lovepreet Singh, at around 9 pm when armed masked assailants arrived on motorbikes and opened fire at them. Gurvinder and Dharamvir suffered bullet injuries while Lovepreet escaped unhurt.

Both the injured were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Samrala, where the doctors referred them to the Chandigarh PGI. Gurvinder died during treatment at Chandigarh PGI and Dharamvir's treatment is underway.