Kabaddi Player Shot Dead During Live Match In Mohali; Oppn Targets AAP Govt Over 'Law And Order Failure'

Chandigarh: Chaotic scenes unfolded during a Kabaddi match in Mohali's Sohana on Monday evening after unidentified miscreants opened fire, leaving a player dead and causing panic among other players and spectators.

The deceased Kabaddi player and tournament promoter Kanwar Digvijay Singh aka Rana Balachauria was shot in the head by the assailants, police said.

According to initial reports, three youths who were involved in the firing fled the spot immediately after the incident.

Police said the attackers approached Rana under the pretext of taking a selfie and then suddenly opened fire. The accused reportedly fired 4-5 rounds, though it is not yet clear how many bullets struck the victim. Critically injured, Rana was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

A senior police official said, "Police received information about the shooting and rushed to the spot. It was found that Kabaddi promoter Rana Balachauria, a resident of Nawanshahr, was shot at by miscreants. The accused approached the victim on the pretext of taking a selfie and then shot him. One Bolero vehicle has been identified. There were 3-4 attackers. The case is being investigated from all angles."

The accused are currently on the run, and a manhunt has been launched to trace them, the official added.

Sharing information, authorities of Fortis Hospital in Mohali said, "We are deeply saddened to inform that 30-year-old Kabaddi player Kanwar Digvijay Singh was admitted to Fortis Hospital Mohali at 6:05 PM on December 15, 2025, due to gunshot wounds. Despite immediate clinical assessment, he was declared brought dead. We express our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time."