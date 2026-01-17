Kabaddi Player Rana Balachauria Murder: Accused Karan Pathak Killed In Police Encounter
Punjab Police said that the accused was killed in an encounter after he escaped police custody and fired at the police.
Published : January 17, 2026 at 3:40 PM IST
Chandigarh: Punjab Police claimed to have killed one of the accused in the murder of kabaddi player and promoter Rana Balachauria during an encounter in Mohali, after he allegedly escaped custody while being shifted to the hospital.
Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Harmandeep Singh Hans said that the accused, Karan Pathak, alias Karan Defaulter, escaped from custody late last night on the way to the hospital. The three accused arrested in the murder case of Balachauria were being interrogated, and they were kept with the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA), he said.
“Late last night, Pathak complained of chest pain, after which a police team took him to the hospital. At around 11:30 pm, due to heavy fog, the police vehicle went over the divider. When the police stopped the vehicle for investigation, the accused, Karan Pathak, alias Karan Defaulter, escaped from the handcuffs of a policeman,” he said.
Police launched search operations during which the team spotted Pathak and tried to stop him, but he allegedly ran away and fired at the police.
“Police surrounded the accused and retaliated. The first bullet from the police hit the accused in the leg. Despite being injured, the accused continued to fire and fired about 8 to 9 rounds at the police party,” SSP said.
The accused was admitted to a private hospital in Mohali in serious condition.
“Doctors treated him for about 20 minutes, but due to his serious condition, he was referred to a government hospital. However, he died during treatment in the government hospital,” Hans said.
More about the case
On December 15, 2025, Balachauria was shot dead during a kabaddi tournament in Sohana, Mohali. Police said the attackers approached him on the pretext of taking a selfie and opened fire.
Following the incident, an intelligence-based operation was launched across Punjab, Maharashtra, Karnataka, West Bengal and Sikkim by the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Punjab.
On January 12, police arrested two shooters, Karan and Tarandeep Singh, in Howrah, West Bengal, with the help of Sikkim Police, Mumbai Police, West Bengal Special Task Force, central agencies and local Howrah Police. Police also arrested Akash, a close relative of the handler Amar Khabe Rajputa, who is based abroad.
Balachauria, whose real name was Kunwar Digvijay Singh, was a resident of Balachaura town in Nawanshahr district. He had married a woman from Dehradun, Uttarakhand, on Dec. 4, just 11 days before the murder. His reception was held on Dec. 6.
Balachauria was a kabaddi player and promoter and had earlier been involved in wrestling. He had also participated in modelling and was planning to enter the music industry. His friend Jagdeep Singh said Balachauria was fond of expensive cars and weapons.
