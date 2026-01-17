ETV Bharat / state

Kabaddi Player Rana Balachauria Murder: Accused Karan Pathak Killed In Police Encounter

Chandigarh: Punjab Police claimed to have killed one of the accused in the murder of kabaddi player and promoter Rana Balachauria during an encounter in Mohali, after he allegedly escaped custody while being shifted to the hospital.

Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Harmandeep Singh Hans said that the accused, Karan Pathak, alias Karan Defaulter, escaped from custody late last night on the way to the hospital. The three accused arrested in the murder case of Balachauria were being interrogated, and they were kept with the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA), he said.

“Late last night, Pathak complained of chest pain, after which a police team took him to the hospital. At around 11:30 pm, due to heavy fog, the police vehicle went over the divider. When the police stopped the vehicle for investigation, the accused, Karan Pathak, alias Karan Defaulter, escaped from the handcuffs of a policeman,” he said.

Police launched search operations during which the team spotted Pathak and tried to stop him, but he allegedly ran away and fired at the police.

“Police surrounded the accused and retaliated. The first bullet from the police hit the accused in the leg. Despite being injured, the accused continued to fire and fired about 8 to 9 rounds at the police party,” SSP said.

The accused was admitted to a private hospital in Mohali in serious condition.

“Doctors treated him for about 20 minutes, but due to his serious condition, he was referred to a government hospital. However, he died during treatment in the government hospital,” Hans said.