Kabaddi Player Rana Balachauria Murder: 2 Shooters Arrested From West Bengal

Chandigarh: In a major breakthrough, the Punjab Police arrested two shooters involved in the murder of Kabaddi player Rana Balachauria from West Bengal. All the arrested persons will be brought to Punjab for further investigation, police said.

The Punjab Police announced a breakthrough in the Mohali kabaddi player murder case. "Punjab Police has achieved a major breakthrough in the Mohali Kabaddi player case. After an intelligence-based operation spread across Punjab, Maharashtra, Karnataka, West Bengal and Sikkim, a team of the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) ​​of Punjab Police has arrested two shooters involved in the murder of Kabaddi promoter Rana Balachauri." the X handle of Punjab Police read.

The murder took place on December 15, 2025 in Sector 79, Sohana of SAS Nagar. According to police, accused Karan Pathak alias Karan Defaulter and Tarandeep Singh were arrested in Howrah of West Bengal on Monday.

They were arrested with the help of Sikkim Police, Mumbai Police, West Bengal Special Task Force, central agencies and local Howrah Police. Apart from this, Akash, a close relative of the handler Amar Khabe Rajputa, who is based abroad, has also been arrested.

“All the arrested persons will be brought to Punjab for further investigation. Efforts are on to identify and arrest the remaining accomplices to completely solve the case. Punjab Police is fully committed to eliminating organised crime across the state and maintaining peace and harmony,” Punjab Police wrote on X.