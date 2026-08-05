ETV Bharat / state

K S Basavantappa: From Maintaining Public Toilets To Minister In D K Shivakumar Cabinet

Bengaluru: K S Basavantappa maintained public toilets at bus stands, parking lots of hospitals and offices as a boy, and after joining Congress, his task was to paste party posters on walls.

Induction of first-time Congress MLA from SC-reserved Mayakonda constituency in Davanagere district into D K Shivakumar cabinet on Monday has hit the headlines not for his berth but because his journey speaks more of hard work, struggle and perseverance.

Born to pourakarmikas (civic sanitation workers) Santappa Pailwan and Hanumakka, Basavantappa hails from the extremely backward Scheduled Caste Madiga community. He faced several hardships while growing up, forcing him to take up odd jobs to support his family. Owing to poverty, he dropped out of college after PUC (class 12).

Soon he secured contracts to maintain public toilets at the Davanagere bus terminal, housekeeping services at the Chigateri Government Hospital and parking lots at many public places to earn a livelihood.

"Till 2005, I used to sit at the bus terminal overseeing cleanliness works. There were instances when I myself swept the bus stop when workers did not show up on time," Basavantappa said without hesitation about his past work.

Even though he was struggling to support his family, Basavantappa always came forward to help people during emergencies like accidents and natural disasters. No matter what time he was called, he would be the first person to reach the accident spot to transport the injured to nearby hospitals. People fondly called him '108 Basavantappa,' likening him to the '108 Ambulance' service launched by the state government to ensure speedy medical help to accident victims. "He must have transported more than 300 injured in the last one decade," said Nagaraj, a local journalist.

Basavantappa also helped the morgue staff to conduct post-mortems by cleaning and assisting in cutting open bodies. "There was one Bharat Saw Mill in Davanagere. A few years ago, the owner and around 10 members of his family drowned in a canal. When all bodies were brought to the government hospital for post-mortem, only two staff members were present. Realising it would take them a long time to complete the process, I rushed to help by cleaning the bodies with water. Since then, I have been involved in it," says Basavantappa.