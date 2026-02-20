K Kavitha To Launch New Telangana-Centric Party In May, Eyes KCR Earlier Stronghold Siddipet
Former MLC said that her party would question the policies and actions of the Congress, BJP and BRS.
Published : February 20, 2026 at 11:38 AM IST
Hyderabad: Telangana Jagruti President Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Thursday announced that she would formally launch her proposed political party in the first week of May and is looking for an auspicious date.
Kavitha also announced that she would contest from anywhere in the state, including Siddipet, which was earlier represented by her father and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao and now held by her cousin T. Harish Rao. She also said that the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) presence would gradually diminish in Telangana.
“The name Telangana will definitely be in the party name. I will contest from anywhere in the state, including Siddipet and Bodhan. We will win the elections and come to power. BJP will gradually disappear in Telangana,” she told the media in an informal chat.
Former MLC Kavitha also said that her party would not spare anyone when it comes to the welfare of the people and would question the policies and actions of the Congress, BJP and BRS.
“Telangana is our ‘mother board’. Samajika Telangana (Telangana and social justice) is our aim. We will run the party as per people’s aspirations,” she said.
Sharing about her future electoral plan, she said, “We will contest the MPTC and ZPTC elections with a party symbol." There is a possibility that our party will get a symbol by the time of the GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) polls from the Election Commission.”
Kavitha stated that her party will give priority to youth, but claimed that several BRS and BJP leaders were in touch with her to join her party. “I will reveal the details when the occasion arises,” she said.
Replying to a query about YS Sharmila and her decision to merge her YSR Telangana Party with the Congress, she said, “It is inappropriate to compare me with Sharmila. Many have criticised Sharmila for starting a party in Telangana instead of AP. She is now the state president of the national party. Why aren’t we talking about male leaders who failed after launching political parties?”
