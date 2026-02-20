ETV Bharat / state

K Kavitha To Launch New Telangana-Centric Party In May, Eyes KCR Earlier Stronghold Siddipet

Hyderabad: Telangana Jagruti President Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Thursday announced that she would formally launch her proposed political party in the first week of May and is looking for an auspicious date.

Kavitha also announced that she would contest from anywhere in the state, including Siddipet, which was earlier represented by her father and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao and now held by her cousin T. Harish Rao. She also said that the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) presence would gradually diminish in Telangana.

“The name Telangana will definitely be in the party name. I will contest from anywhere in the state, including Siddipet and Bodhan. We will win the elections and come to power. BJP will gradually disappear in Telangana,” she told the media in an informal chat.

Former MLC Kavitha also said that her party would not spare anyone when it comes to the welfare of the people and would question the policies and actions of the Congress, BJP and BRS.