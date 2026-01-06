Jyotiraditya Son Mahanaryaman Scindia Hurt After Driver Hits Brakes During Sunroof Greeting
Mahaaryaman Scindia, who is also the president of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA), was on a two-day visit to Shivpuri.
Published : January 6, 2026 at 1:04 AM IST
Shivpuri: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's son Mahanaryaman Scindia on Monday suffered an injury in his chest when the driver of his car suddenly applied the brakes in Shivpuri district, an official said.
Mahanaryaman was waving to the people through the car's sunroof when the incident occurred. "As he was experiencing pains, he was rushed to the Shivpuri district hospital for examination and was discharged after 40 minutes," said district medical and health officer Sanjay Risheshwar.
Mahaaryaman Scindia, who is also the president of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA), was on a two-day visit to Shivpuri. As part of his scheduled tour, he arrived at the cricket tournament held at the college ground in Kolaras. After the event concluded, BJP leaders took him around the ground to greet the people.
The incident happened when he was standing on the sunroof of the car, acknowledging greetings from the public. The driver suddenly hit the brakes. This caused his chest to hit the sunroof, resulting in a muscular injury.
After a short while, he again came out to greet the public and then left for his visit to Pichhore. Doctors at the Shivpuri District Hospital conducted tests and kept him under observation for 40 minutes.
When he was in Pichhore, Mahaaryaman experienced increased chest pain, so he took medication. On his way to Chanderi, he experienced severe pain. Following this, Scindia's visit to Chanderi was cancelled. His convoy returned from Bamor to Shivpuri and went directly to the district hospital, where a team of doctors examined him.
According to civil surgeon Dr BL Yadav, "During this time, his X-ray, ECG, and blood sugar tests were conducted. Initially, it appears to be a muscle injury." Doctors have provided him with medication and a chest support belt. Dr. Yadav said that if necessary, a CT scan would be performed in the morning.