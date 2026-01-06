ETV Bharat / state

Jyotiraditya Son Mahanaryaman Scindia Hurt After Driver Hits Brakes During Sunroof Greeting

Shivpuri: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's son Mahanaryaman Scindia on Monday suffered an injury in his chest when the driver of his car suddenly applied the brakes in Shivpuri district, an official said.

Mahanaryaman was waving to the people through the car's sunroof when the incident occurred. "As he was experiencing pains, he was rushed to the Shivpuri district hospital for examination and was discharged after 40 minutes," said district medical and health officer Sanjay Risheshwar.

Mahaaryaman Scindia, who is also the president of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA), was on a two-day visit to Shivpuri. As part of his scheduled tour, he arrived at the cricket tournament held at the college ground in Kolaras. After the event concluded, BJP leaders took him around the ground to greet the people.

The incident happened when he was standing on the sunroof of the car, acknowledging greetings from the public. The driver suddenly hit the brakes. This caused his chest to hit the sunroof, resulting in a muscular injury.