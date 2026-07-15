ETV Bharat / state

13 Juveniles Escape From Observation Home In Surguja, Second Incident In A Month

Surguja: In a major security breach, about 13 juveniles escaped from an observation home in Ambikapur city under the Gandhinagar police station in Chhattisgarh's Surguja.

The incident took place around 8 pm on Tuesday when the juveniles stretched the bars of an iron gate at the rear portion of the facility and fled. During this time, the management noticed that the children were escaping via the rear area on the CCTV monitor.

However, by the time the management could take action, the children had already escaped. This incident has led to tension in the area as the escapees are reportedly involved in various crimes, including rape, murder, robbery, and theft.

Probation officer Shama Noori said police have been requested to increase the number of home guards. "Work is currently underway to weld and reinforce all the windows and doors of the juvenile observation home to prevent such incidents. The manner in which the children escaped is a matter of investigation. We will review the CCTV footage to understand the situation," she added.