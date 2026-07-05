ETV Bharat / state

Juvenile To Be Tried As An Adult In 2025 Delhi Murder Case

New Delhi: The Juvenile Justice Board has directed that a juvenile be tried as an adult in connection with the murder of a 22-year-old man in east Delhi's Shakarpur area in 2025, police said on Sunday.

The board passed the order on July 4 after considering an application moved by the investigating officer, who cited the gravity of the offence and the evidence collected during the probe, an officer said. The case pertains to the fatal stabbing of a 22-year-old man in Shakarpur Market on December 7, 2025. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital after the attack, but later succumbed to his injuries.

Following the incident, an FIR was registered at the Shakarpur police station, and the investigation was taken up. During the probe, police apprehended a juvenile in connection with the murder.