Juvenile Convicted of Rape and Murder of Elderly Woman In Delhi; Trial as An Adult Upheld
The Juvenile Justice Board ruled in 2018 that the 16-year-old accused should be tried as an adult due to the crime's brutality and maturity.
Published : October 30, 2025 at 3:24 PM IST
New Delhi: A Rohini Court in Delhi has convicted a juvenile for the rape and brutal murder of a 60-year-old woman that occurred in 2017. The court found the accused guilty under Sections 376 and 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
The case was initially heard by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB). Considering the brutality of the crime and the accused's understanding of his actions, the JJB in 2018 ordered the accused, who was 16 years, 11 months and 22 days old at the time of the incident, to be tried as an adult.
The Rohini Court, presided over by Additional Sessions Judge Amit Sahrawat, upheld this decision, stating that the accused had a clear intention to murder and "crossed all limits of cruelty", deeming the crime among the "rarest of rare".
The incident occurred on November 11, 2017, when the accused brutally assaulted and raped the woman, who was living on the footpath. Investigations and medical reports revealed that the accused not only raped the woman but also brutally assaulted her with an iron rod.
The court noted with shock that the accused inflicted "bulky" metallic rod blows on "each and every body part" of the deceased, including her face, chest and limbs.
The court underlined that the accused "mercilessly inserted" the rod into the woman's private parts, causing severe internal and external injuries that led to her death. The doctor's opinion confirmed that the injuries were sufficient to cause death.
The court stressed that the insertion of an object like the metallic rod into the private parts legally amounts to rape, regardless of penetration by the accused's private part. A security guard who witnessed the crime raised an alarm, leading to the juvenile's apprehension.
The court will pronounce its verdict on the sentence on November 7, 2025.
