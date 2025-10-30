ETV Bharat / state

Juvenile Convicted of Rape and Murder of Elderly Woman In Delhi; Trial as An Adult Upheld

New Delhi: A Rohini Court in Delhi has convicted a juvenile for the rape and brutal murder of a 60-year-old woman that occurred in 2017. The court found the accused guilty under Sections 376 and 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The case was initially heard by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB). Considering the brutality of the crime and the accused's understanding of his actions, the JJB in 2018 ordered the accused, who was 16 years, 11 months and 22 days old at the time of the incident, to be tried as an adult.

The Rohini Court, presided over by Additional Sessions Judge Amit Sahrawat, upheld this decision, stating that the accused had a clear intention to murder and "crossed all limits of cruelty", deeming the crime among the "rarest of rare".

The incident occurred on November 11, 2017, when the accused brutally assaulted and raped the woman, who was living on the footpath. Investigations and medical reports revealed that the accused not only raped the woman but also brutally assaulted her with an iron rod.