ETV Bharat / state

Jute Theme To Rule Durga Puja Pandal At Delhi’s Chittaranjan Park This Time

The jute theme is being highlighted in everything. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Preparations for Navratri and Durga Puja have begun across the country. In Delhi, too, grand puja pandals are being set up in various localities. The capital's Chittaranjan Park — often referred to as Delhi's 'Mini-Bengal' — holds a special place for Durga Puja celebrations. Every year, grand pandals based on unique themes are erected here, drawing large numbers of devotees.

This year, a Durga Puja pandal themed around jute is being constructed at the Chittaranjan Park Cooperative Ground. The jute theme is being highlighted in everything from the pandal's decorations to the idol of Goddess Durga itself. The idol is being crafted right within the pandal premises using entirely eco-friendly methods. Subir Dutta, an organising member of the Cooperative Ground Puja Committee, explained that a unique theme is selected for the puja each year. Last year, the Golden Jubilee was celebrated to mark the completion of 50 years of the puja. This year marks the 51st year, and jute has been chosen as the theme for the occasion. He noted the deep connection between jute and Bengal; known as the 'Golden Fibre,' it is an eco-friendly product. The theme was chosen to promote the jute industry and raise awareness among the public about its importance.