Jute Theme To Rule Durga Puja Pandal At Delhi’s Chittaranjan Park This Time
This theme is being highlighted in everything from pandal's decorations to idol of Goddess Durga itself; the idol is being crafted using entirely eco-friendly methods.
Published : October 7, 2026 at 5:05 PM IST
New Delhi: Preparations for Navratri and Durga Puja have begun across the country. In Delhi, too, grand puja pandals are being set up in various localities. The capital's Chittaranjan Park — often referred to as Delhi's 'Mini-Bengal' — holds a special place for Durga Puja celebrations. Every year, grand pandals based on unique themes are erected here, drawing large numbers of devotees.
This year, a Durga Puja pandal themed around jute is being constructed at the Chittaranjan Park Cooperative Ground. The jute theme is being highlighted in everything from the pandal's decorations to the idol of Goddess Durga itself. The idol is being crafted right within the pandal premises using entirely eco-friendly methods.
Subir Dutta, an organising member of the Cooperative Ground Puja Committee, explained that a unique theme is selected for the puja each year. Last year, the Golden Jubilee was celebrated to mark the completion of 50 years of the puja. This year marks the 51st year, and jute has been chosen as the theme for the occasion.
He noted the deep connection between jute and Bengal; known as the 'Golden Fibre,' it is an eco-friendly product. The theme was chosen to promote the jute industry and raise awareness among the public about its importance.
The most distinctive feature of the puja pandal is the idol of Goddess Durga currently being crafted there. According to the committee, the idol is being made entirely from clay. Even the idol's attire is being fashioned from clay and painted to align with the jute theme. The committee claims that it has been winning the 'Best Idol' award for its unique idols every year.
According to the committee, the Puja will commence on Maha Panchami, with special events scheduled from October 15 to 20. A large number of devotees are expected to visit during this period. The committee notes that hundreds of thousands of people arrive here every year to view the puja pandals and seek blessings from Goddess Durga. Preparations have been underway for nearly two months to manage the anticipated crowds. Private security guards, Puja committee members, and Delhi Police personnel will be deployed to ensure security.
The illumination and decoration of these pandals at night serve as a major attraction for devotees. Special puja rituals and religious programmes will also be organised on the occasions of Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami.
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