ETV Bharat / state

Justice Ravindra Vithalrao Ghuge Sworn-In As Chief Justice Of Calcutta HC

Kolkata: Justice Ravindra Vithalrao Ghuge was sworn in as the chief justice of the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday by West Bengal Governor R N Ravi. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and Assembly Speaker Rathindra Bose were among the dignitaries present at the ceremony.

The event took place in Court Room 1, the chief justice's seat. Justice Ghuge was elevated as a judge of the Bombay High Court on June 21, 2013, and appointed its acting chief justice on June 1, 2026.

After completing the five-year Law course from Shahaji Law College, Kolhapur and MP Law College, Aurangabad, in 1990, he started practising at the Bombay High Court the same year, according to the high court's official page.