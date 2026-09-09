ETV Bharat / state

Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati Sworn-In As 39th Chief Justice Of J&K And Ladakh High Court

Srinagar: Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati was sworn in as the 39th Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on Wednesday. He succeeds Justice Sanjeev Kumar, who served as the Acting Chief Justice.

The oath of office was administered to Justice Bhati by Ladakh Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena, who is currently discharging the duties of the J&K Lieutenant Governor in the absence of LG Manoj Sinha.

The official ceremony took place at the convention centre of the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), Kashmir. It was attended by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Abdul Rahim Rather, cabinet ministers, High Court judges, and other officials.

On August 31, the Supreme Court Collegium recommended the elevation of Justice Bhati as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. Later, a notification about his appointment was issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice, stating that the President, in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, has appointed Justice Bhati as Chief Justice of the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court. Following the notification, the Centre cleared his appointment for the top judicial post.