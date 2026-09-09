Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati Sworn-In As 39th Chief Justice Of J&K And Ladakh High Court
Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati was sworn in as the 39th Chief Justice of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, succeeding Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Kumar.
Published : September 9, 2026 at 2:46 PM IST
Srinagar: Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati was sworn in as the 39th Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on Wednesday. He succeeds Justice Sanjeev Kumar, who served as the Acting Chief Justice.
The oath of office was administered to Justice Bhati by Ladakh Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena, who is currently discharging the duties of the J&K Lieutenant Governor in the absence of LG Manoj Sinha.
The official ceremony took place at the convention centre of the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), Kashmir. It was attended by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Abdul Rahim Rather, cabinet ministers, High Court judges, and other officials.
On August 31, the Supreme Court Collegium recommended the elevation of Justice Bhati as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. Later, a notification about his appointment was issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice, stating that the President, in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, has appointed Justice Bhati as Chief Justice of the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court. Following the notification, the Centre cleared his appointment for the top judicial post.
Before his appointment, Justice Bhati was a Judge of the Rajasthan High Court, elevated to the position on November 16, 2016. Born on September 21, 1970, he has an extensive academic background and diverse legal expertise. His academic credentials include a BA, LL.B., LL.M. in Mercantile Law, and a PhD. Justice Bhati enrolled as an advocate in 1992.
Justice Bhati’s legal expertise as a lawyer spans Writ Jurisdiction (Service & Misc. both), Revenue, Election, Mining, Education, Panchayati Raj, Criminal matters, and Public Interest Litigation. He practised extensively in the Rajasthan High Court, Jodhpur, handling a wide array of cases across these domains.
Elected as a Member of the Bar Council of Rajasthan from 2009 to 2015, Justice Bhati also served as President of the Rajasthan High Court Lawyers Association from 2011 to 2013 and as General Secretary of the Rajasthan High Court Advocates Association in 2001.
He is a Member of the Executive Committee of the Indian Law Institute (Rajasthan Chapter) and a member of the Supreme Court Bar Association since 1992.
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