A Muhamed Mustaque Takes Oath As 24th Chief Justice Of Sikkim HC

New Delhi: Muhamed Mustaque Ayumantakath on Sunday took oath as the Chief Justice of the Sikkim High Court, succeeding Biswanath Somadder, who retired recently.

Governor Om Prakash Mathur administered the oath of office to Justice Mustaque at a function held at the Lok Bhawan here. He became the 24th Chief Justice of the Sikkim High Court. Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, along with his council of ministers and senior officials, was present on the occasion.

Justice Mustaque enrolled as an advocate in 1989 and began his legal career in Kannur, practising before various courts and statutory authorities. Over nearly seven years, he built a reputation as a litigation lawyer and arbitrator. His professional journey includes serving as standing counsel for Kannur University and representing educational institutions, telecom companies and local bodies.