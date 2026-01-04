A Muhamed Mustaque Takes Oath As 24th Chief Justice Of Sikkim HC
Justice Mustaque was earlier the Acting Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court from July 5 to September 21, 2024
By ANI
Published : January 4, 2026 at 11:13 AM IST
New Delhi: Muhamed Mustaque Ayumantakath on Sunday took oath as the Chief Justice of the Sikkim High Court, succeeding Biswanath Somadder, who retired recently.
Governor Om Prakash Mathur administered the oath of office to Justice Mustaque at a function held at the Lok Bhawan here. He became the 24th Chief Justice of the Sikkim High Court. Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, along with his council of ministers and senior officials, was present on the occasion.
Justice Mustaque enrolled as an advocate in 1989 and began his legal career in Kannur, practising before various courts and statutory authorities. Over nearly seven years, he built a reputation as a litigation lawyer and arbitrator. His professional journey includes serving as standing counsel for Kannur University and representing educational institutions, telecom companies and local bodies.
He has also been associated with alternative dispute resolution as a mediator at the Kerala Mediation Centre and as a faculty member with the Indian Institute of Arbitration and Mediation. Additionally, he has served as a panel arbitrator with ICADR and IIAM and has been linked with international and national law bodies, including the International Institute of Space Law and the Indian Society of International Law.
He was appointed as an additional judge of the Kerala High Court on January 23, 2014, and was made a permanent judge on March 10, 2016. Since September 18, 2019, he has also served as Chairman of the High Court's Computerisation Committee. More recently, Justice Mustaque held the position of Acting Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court from July 5 to September 21, 2024.
