Justice Lisa Gill Transferred To Andhra Pradesh High Court, Set To Become Its First Woman Chief Justice
Justice Gill, currently the third senior-most judge of the Punjab and Haryana HC, will take oath as a judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court
Published : March 7, 2026 at 5:30 PM IST
Amaravati: Justice Lisa Gill has been transferred from the Punjab and Haryana High Court to the Andhra Pradesh High Court. The Ministry of Law and Justice issued a notification on Friday confirming the decision after it received approval from Droupadi Murmu, the President of India.
Justice Gill, currently the third senior-most judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, is expected to soon take oath as a judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court in Amaravati. According to official sources, she is likely to assume charge as the Chief Justice following the retirement of the current Chief Justice, Dheeraj Singh Thakur, who is scheduled to retire on April 24.
Once she takes over the position, Justice Lisa Gill will be the first woman Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.
Her transfer and elevation follow recommendations made by the Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Surya Kant, which recently proposed her name to the Centre for appointment as the next Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.
Justice Gill hails from Chandigarh. She completed her schooling at Carmel Convent School, Chandigarh and pursued a degree in humanities from Government Women’s College, Chandigarh. She later obtained her LLB and LLM degrees from Panjab University.
She enrolled as an advocate in 1990 and began practising at the Punjab and Haryana High Court. During her legal career, she handled different cases, including civil, criminal, revenue, and constitutional matters.
Justice Gill also represented the Chandigarh Administration, along with several public sector boards and corporations, in various cases for many years. Recognising her legal expertise and experience, she was appointed as a judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on March 31, 2014.
