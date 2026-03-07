ETV Bharat / state

Justice Lisa Gill Transferred To Andhra Pradesh High Court, Set To Become Its First Woman Chief Justice

Amaravati: Justice Lisa Gill has been transferred from the Punjab and Haryana High Court to the Andhra Pradesh High Court. The Ministry of Law and Justice issued a notification on Friday confirming the decision after it received approval from Droupadi Murmu, the President of India.

Justice Gill, currently the third senior-most judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, is expected to soon take oath as a judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court in Amaravati. According to official sources, she is likely to assume charge as the Chief Justice following the retirement of the current Chief Justice, Dheeraj Singh Thakur, who is scheduled to retire on April 24.

Once she takes over the position, Justice Lisa Gill will be the first woman Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Her transfer and elevation follow recommendations made by the Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Surya Kant, which recently proposed her name to the Centre for appointment as the next Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.