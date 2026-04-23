ETV Bharat / state

Justice Lisa Gill To Be First Woman Chief Justice Of Andhra Pradesh HC

Justice Gill was serving as a judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. ( ETV Bharat )

Amaravati: In a historic step, Justice Lisa Gill has been appointed as the first woman Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

President Droupadi Murmu approved her appointment, following which the Union Ministry of Law and Justice issued an official notification on Wednesday.

According to the notification, Justice Gill will assume charge on April 25 after Governor S Abdul Nazeer administers the oath of office on the same day.

The appointment follows the impending retirement of the current Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, who will demit office on March 24. The Supreme Court Collegium had recommended Justice Gill's name nearly two months ago, paving the way for her elevation.