Justice Lisa Gill To Be First Woman Chief Justice Of Andhra Pradesh HC
She will assume charge on April 25, following the impending retirement of current Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, who will demit office on March 24.
Published : April 23, 2026 at 1:36 PM IST
Amaravati: In a historic step, Justice Lisa Gill has been appointed as the first woman Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.
President Droupadi Murmu approved her appointment, following which the Union Ministry of Law and Justice issued an official notification on Wednesday.
According to the notification, Justice Gill will assume charge on April 25 after Governor S Abdul Nazeer administers the oath of office on the same day.
The appointment follows the impending retirement of the current Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, who will demit office on March 24. The Supreme Court Collegium had recommended Justice Gill's name nearly two months ago, paving the way for her elevation.
Before her transfer to the Andhra Pradesh High Court and assuming charges on March 13, Justice Gill was serving as a judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. She is currently the second seniormost judge in the court.
Hailing from Chandigarh, Justice Gill completed her schooling at Carmel Convent and graduated in Humanities from Government College for Women. She pursued her LLB and LLM from Panjab University.
Enrolled as an advocate in 1990, she built a strong legal career handling civil, criminal, constitutional, and revenue cases. She also represented the Union Territory of Chandigarh and several public sector organisations.
She was elevated as a judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on March 31, 2014. Her appointment to the top judicial post is being seen as a significant step toward greater representation of women in the higher judiciary.
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