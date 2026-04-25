ETV Bharat / state

Justice Lisa Gill Takes Oath As First Woman Chief Justice Of Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: Justice Lisa Gill on Saturday took oath as the first woman Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Governor S Abdul Nazeer administered the oath to Justice Gill at a ceremony was held at Lok Bhawan. Justice Gill succeeds Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, who retired on Friday. The Union Ministry of Law and Justice on Wednesday notified the appointment of Justice Lisa Gill as the Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

"In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Smt. Justice Lisa Gill, Judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, to be Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court with effect from 25.04.2026,” reads a post by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Justice Gill has nearly 36 years of experience in the legal field, including over 11 years on the bench of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Born on November 17, 1966, in Chandigarh, Justice Gill is the daughter of former judge Justice Harpool Singh Brar.

She completed her BA LLB and LLM from Punjab University. She enrolled as an advocate in 1990 and began her practice at the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Over 24 years, she handled civil, criminal, service, and revenue cases. Justice Gill also served as Government Counsel for the Union Territory of Chandigarh and represented various government bodies.