‘Justice Delayed Is Justice Denied’: Delhi LG Orders Govt Agencies To Expedite Judicial Process
Delhi LG has expressed deep concern over the unnecessary delays in the disposal of court cases and the low conviction rate.
Published : October 19, 2026 at 4:53 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Monday conducted a comprehensive review of the functioning of the Delhi government’s Directorate of Prosecution. Expressing deep concern over the unnecessary delays in the disposal of court cases and the low conviction rate, the LG emphasised that "justice delayed is justice denied".
He directed all relevant agencies to take concrete steps, with immediate effect, to expedite the judicial process.
The LG prescribed a five-point formula for reform:
- The system for monitoring cases will be completely revamped. The allocation of files will be streamlined to identify which cases are facing delays and the reasons behind them.
- The timelines stipulated under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) will be strictly enforced. Wherever legally permissible, 'trial in absentia' will be initiated. Direct accountability will be fixed for Investigating Officers (IOs) to ensure the quality of investigations and the collection of robust evidence.
- A thorough, post-mortem-style analysis will be conducted to determine why accused individuals are being acquitted by the courts. Lapses occurring during the investigation or prosecution phases will be identified, and the responsible officials will be held accountable.
- Daily coordination between government prosecutors, the Delhi Police, and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) will be strengthened. Effective briefing sessions with Investigating Officers (IOs) will be ensured to facilitate a strong presentation of cases in court.
- A rigorous pre-trial scrutiny of charge sheets will be implemented before they are filed in court. The practice of repeatedly seeking adjournments in courts will be curbed, and the timely testimony of witnesses will be ensured.
In his concluding remarks, Sandhu said, "Eliminating any delays or negligence in the delivery of justice is our priority. All relevant agencies must work with full readiness, improved coordination, and accountability to strengthen the judicial system."
Also Read: