ETV Bharat / state

‘Justice Delayed Is Justice Denied’: Delhi LG Orders Govt Agencies To Expedite Judicial Process

Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu during a meeting. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Monday conducted a comprehensive review of the functioning of the Delhi government’s Directorate of Prosecution. Expressing deep concern over the unnecessary delays in the disposal of court cases and the low conviction rate, the LG emphasised that "justice delayed is justice denied".

He directed all relevant agencies to take concrete steps, with immediate effect, to expedite the judicial process.