Justice B S Chauhan To Lead Panel Probing Manipur Violence

New Delhi: The Centre has appointed former Supreme Court judge Justice Balbir Singh Chauhan as the new Chairperson of the Commission of Inquiry investigating the violence in Manipur. The appointment comes after the resignation of Justice Ajai Lamba, which takes effect on February 28, according to a government order issued Thursday.

Justice Chauhan will assume charge of the Commission on March 1, stated the Ministry of Home Affairs order published in the gazette. The Commission of Inquiry was set up by the Centre on June 4, 2023, originally headed by Justice Ajai Lamba, the former Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court.

The panel is probing the sequence of events and facts relating to the ethnic violence in the state. The scope of inquiry includes whether there were any lapses or dereliction of duty on the part of any of the responsible authorities or individuals. It is also assessing the adequacy of the administrative measures taken to prevent and to deal with the violence and riots.