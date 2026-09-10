ETV Bharat / state

Justice Alpesh Yeshvant Kogje Sworn In As Chief Justice Of Madhya Pradesh HC

Bhopal: Justice Alpesh Yeshvant Kogje took the oath as the Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday.

MP Governor Mangubhai Patel administered the oath of office to the newly appointed Chief Justice at a function in the Lok Bhawan here.