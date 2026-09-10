Justice Alpesh Yeshvant Kogje Sworn In As Chief Justice Of Madhya Pradesh HC
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and other dignitaries were present at the function. Before his current appointment, Justice Kogje served in the Gujarat High Court.
Representational Image (ANI)
By PTI
Published : September 10, 2026 at 12:05 PM IST
Bhopal: Justice Alpesh Yeshvant Kogje took the oath as the Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Thursday.
MP Governor Mangubhai Patel administered the oath of office to the newly appointed Chief Justice at a function in the Lok Bhawan here.
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and other dignitaries were present at the function. Before his current appointment, Justice Kogje served in the Gujarat High Court.
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