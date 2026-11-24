25 Years Later, Telangana HC Orders Rs 2 Lakh Compensation For Woman Whose Husband Was Killed In 'Fake Encounter'
Petitioner Venkatamma alleged that police shot her husband dead on suspicion of having links with Maoists, and later portrayed the killing as an encounter.
Published : November 24, 2026 at 12:27 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bringing an end to a 25-year-long legal battle, the Telangana High Court has directed the police and the state government to pay Rs two lakh in compensation to a woman whose husband was allegedly killed in a police encounter in 2001 in Medak district.
The court criticised the police for "failing to follow the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) guidelines during the encounter at Chetla Thimmayapalli village in Chegunta mandal. It also observed that police failed to provide any evidence to establish that the firing was carried out in self-defence.
The court clarified that both the police and the government are liable to pay compensation to the woman whose husband died at the hands of the police.
In 2001, Ponna Venkatamma had filed a petition in the High Court, alleging that her husband, Bala Narasayya, was shot dead by the police, who then framed it as an 'encounter' on the suspicion that he had links with Maoists. She had requested that a murder case be registered against the Sub-Inspector (SI) responsible, and demanded investigation by an independent agency.
Justice Suddala Chalapathi Rao, who heard the petition, directed that compensation be paid to her within eight weeks of receiving a copy of the judgment.
According to the petitioner, her husband's name was included as an accused in a case involving Maoists in the village. She further contended that the group was planning to surrender before the police with the assistance of a public representative but were shot dead while they were at a toddy shop.
However, counsel for the police maintained that the firing was carried out in self-defence. After hearing the arguments, Justice Rao ruled that the government cannot evade its responsibility to compensate the affected family and ordered payment of Rs two lakh as compensation to the petitioner.
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