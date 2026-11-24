ETV Bharat / state

25 Years Later, Telangana HC Orders Rs 2 Lakh Compensation For Woman Whose Husband Was Killed In 'Fake Encounter'

File photo of the Telangana High Court ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: Bringing an end to a 25-year-long legal battle, the Telangana High Court has directed the police and the state government to pay Rs two lakh in compensation to a woman whose husband was allegedly killed in a police encounter in 2001 in Medak district.

The court criticised the police for "failing to follow the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) guidelines during the encounter at Chetla Thimmayapalli village in Chegunta mandal. It also observed that police failed to provide any evidence to establish that the firing was carried out in self-defence.

The court clarified that both the police and the government are liable to pay compensation to the woman whose husband died at the hands of the police. In 2001, Ponna Venkatamma had filed a petition in the High Court, alleging that her husband, Bala Narasayya, was shot dead by the police, who then framed it as an 'encounter' on the suspicion that he had links with Maoists. She had requested that a murder case be registered against the Sub-Inspector (SI) responsible, and demanded investigation by an independent agency.