In The New Driving Track In Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi, Only One Candidate Passed The Driving Test In One Month
License seekers, driving schools allege that the new track is too narrow, allowing only small cars to navigate it easily
Published : July 8, 2026 at 4:33 PM IST
Thoothukudi: A new H-shaped driving track constructed at the Thoothukudi Regional Transport Office (RTO) for the driving license test has drawn sharp criticism because it challenges even experienced drivers to pass the test drive, let alone new drivers.
That only one person has passed out of 29 who took the driving test on this sensor-enabled track in one month shows the criticism is well-founded. Interestingly, an engineer from the company that installed sensors on this track also failed the test even though he drove his car to Thoothukudi all the way from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.
On June 8, the RTO authorities replaced the old test track with this H-shaped track. The new track has white boundary lines on both sides and surveillance cameras to monitor test drives. A tiny flyover and an approach road leading to the track have also been constructed. And test drivers must complete the entire track within 150 seconds.
Driving school operators allege that the new runway is too narrow, allowing only small cars to navigate it easily. They say completing the test with bigger cars is difficult or almost impossible.
Further, it has been alleged that the sensor automatically registers a 'fail' even if the vehicle's shadow touches the white line on the sides of the track let alone the vehicle's body. Additionally, the test is automatically recorded as a 'fail' for reasons, including not completing the drive within the stipulated 150 seconds, driving at high speed, and failing to reach the specified limit correctly when reversing in an H-shape.
"As a result, drivers are distressed. Even those who drove correctly have to apply and take the test again and again," says a driving school representative.
Previously, 30 to 50 people appeared for the driving license test every day, but in the past month since the new track was built, only 29 people have appeared for the test and 28 of them have failed. Rumours in the RTO suggest that the one person who passed the test did so on the day when sensors were not working.
Consequently, fewer people are applying for permanent driving licenses due to the fear of failure. "Earlier, 30 to 50 people used to come for the test every day. Now we hardly see one or two persons," says a staff member at the RTO.
The driving license seekers and driving school representatives have demanded that authorities revisit the new track system to see if the track should be widened for drivers or whether other corrections should be made. If not, construct a similar track where license seekers can practice before taking the test.
The person who installed the sensor system also failed the test
Following public complaints, RTO authorities summoned an engineer from the company that installed the sensor-enabled track and made him drive on the track. However, the sensor system recorded the engineer, who had driven from Andhra Pradesh in his own car, as 'failed'. This further raised questions about the sensor system's effectiveness.
Responding to the issue, Rajendra Kumar, in-charge RTO, told ETV Bharat that driving school owners have filed a case in the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court regarding the rules set for obtaining H model licenses. "We are waiting for the verdict. We will make decisions according to the verdict."
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