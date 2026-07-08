ETV Bharat / state

In The New Driving Track In Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi, Only One Candidate Passed The Driving Test In One Month

Thoothukudi: A new H-shaped driving track constructed at the Thoothukudi Regional Transport Office (RTO) for the driving license test has drawn sharp criticism because it challenges even experienced drivers to pass the test drive, let alone new drivers.

That only one person has passed out of 29 who took the driving test on this sensor-enabled track in one month shows the criticism is well-founded. Interestingly, an engineer from the company that installed sensors on this track also failed the test even though he drove his car to Thoothukudi all the way from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

On June 8, the RTO authorities replaced the old test track with this H-shaped track. The new track has white boundary lines on both sides and surveillance cameras to monitor test drives. A tiny flyover and an approach road leading to the track have also been constructed. And test drivers must complete the entire track within 150 seconds.

Driving school operators allege that the new runway is too narrow, allowing only small cars to navigate it easily. They say completing the test with bigger cars is difficult or almost impossible.

Further, it has been alleged that the sensor automatically registers a 'fail' even if the vehicle's shadow touches the white line on the sides of the track let alone the vehicle's body. Additionally, the test is automatically recorded as a 'fail' for reasons, including not completing the drive within the stipulated 150 seconds, driving at high speed, and failing to reach the specified limit correctly when reversing in an H-shape.

"As a result, drivers are distressed. Even those who drove correctly have to apply and take the test again and again," says a driving school representative.