ETV Bharat / state

'Just As Tamil Nadu Is Fighting Against BJP, Bengal Also Will Have To Fight': CPI leader D Raja

Chennai: CPI Leader D Raja on Thursday expressed confidence in the victory of the DMK-led coalition and the defeat of the BJP amid the ongoing polling for the Tamil Nadu assembly elections. Speaking with the media after casting his vote, Raja urged the electorate to participate in the polling process in large numbers.

"I am a voter in Chennai city... I came and cast my vote. I appeal to all voters to come and exercise their right to vote. It's an important right in order to strengthen our democracy... I am of the view that the DMK-led coalition will win the elections and DMK will form the government," he said.

Further, regarding the West Bengal assembly elections, he expressed stern criticism towards the BJP and asserted that Bengal will have to fight to defeat the BJP.

"We'll have to wait and see because West Bengal goes to the polls in two phases... In my opinion, and my party's view, the BJP should not be allowed to take advantage in Bengal. BJP should be defeated. Just as Tamil Nadu is fighting against the BJP's disastrous ideology, the people of Bengal also will have to fight and defeat the BJP," he said.

Meanwhile, the voter turnout in West Bengal (Phase 1) was recorded at 18.76 per cent, while in Tamil Nadu it was recorded at 17.69 per cent at 9 am on Thursday. Tiruppur district recorded the highest turnout with 20.38% voting, while Chennai district registered a turnout of 16.51%, and Erode recorded 19.55% turnout.