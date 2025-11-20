Just 3 Km From Tagore's Santiniketan, A Bengal Village Lives Like It's Forgotten
Villagers allege that no houses were ever built in the village under any housing scheme, as the leaders have taken a cut from the money.
Bolpur: ‘It feels like darkness under a lamp,’ say locals of Sahebdanga, a tribal village in West Bengal. The neighbourhood, located just three kilometres from the world-famous Bolpur town and Santiniketan, home of Rabindranath Tagore and a UNESCO World Heritage site, remains untouched by development and is fraught with hardships.
“We live in broken mud houses, travel on kachcha roads, and struggle every day for drinking water, relying on a single tube well and untreated pond water to survive,” says Babri Baski, a villager.
According to him, no houses were ever built in the village under the Awas Yojna. “Some families received money under the scheme, but the leaders of the ruling party have taken a cut from it, leaving the houses half-built due to a lack of money,” he alleges.
Villagers also accuse the administration of ignoring the village under the ‘Nirmal Bengal’ and ‘Nirmal Bharat’ schemes, initiatives to eliminate open defecation from the rural landscapes, as no toilets were ever built in the village. “Poor people do not get even a house to live in, and toilets are an illusion for them,” says Lakshmi Kisku.
At least 50 tribal families live in the Sahebdanga, which is under the Kankalitala Gram Panchayat of Santiniketan, connected through a narrow road along the canal, which too is not paved and remains full of dirt daily. As one enters the village, people live without basic facilities and use saris and sacks to cover the broken walls.
Water and housing crisis
Jugan Murmu, another resident, says that the village lacks an adequate drinking water facility, putting people at a huge risk. “There are only two tube wells in the entire village, which supply dirty water due to the lack of repair and renovation. We rely on a nearby untreated pond for daily needs, including bathing and washing,” he says.
He claims that politicians show their faces only during elections and promise complete development. However, once the elections are over, they disappear.
Sumi Murmu corroborated Jugan’s claims, saying that leaders come for votes only. “Just look at the village roads; what a condition they are in. Cars cannot even come to take pregnant women. We face a lot of problems. There is no water supply, only one tap; the rest of the taps are bad. We have to do the rest of the work with pond water,” she says.
Krishna Baski alleges that on the day of voting, leaders take them to vote by toto, promising change. “As soon as the voting is over, no one comes, and nothing happens in the village,” he says.
According to him, the government allocates money for the development of the village every year. The Fifteenth Finance Commission has allocated Rs 32 crore for the construction and renovation of roads, culverts, etc., in the Birbhum district, but officials and representatives deprive them of their share of the funds.
“Money has also been received for 432 paths. Work has also started with this allocated money from November 17. However, not a drop of it has reached this village,” Baski alleges.
“The leaders of the ruling party repeatedly claim that development has reached Birbhum. However, the reality is different when you come to this village. Even today, the tribals of the village are deprived of all the facilities,” he says.
Administration assures assistance
In response to the allegations, Bolpur Sub-Divisional Magistrate Animesh Kanti Manna said, “I have joined recently; I will look into the matter seriously. We will discuss so that something can be done for that village.”
When asked about the village, Bengal Minister Chandranath Singh said, “Nothing happened during the Left regime. Mamata Banerjee has consistently developed rural Bengal. Our government always pays attention to the development of villages. There may be some shortcomings somewhere. They will be filled. The central government has stopped spending money in many areas, but our government has not stopped working on development.”
