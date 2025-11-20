ETV Bharat / state

Just 3 Km From Tagore's Santiniketan, A Bengal Village Lives Like It's Forgotten

Bolpur: ‘It feels like darkness under a lamp,’ say locals of Sahebdanga, a tribal village in West Bengal. The neighbourhood, located just three kilometres from the world-famous Bolpur town and Santiniketan, home of Rabindranath Tagore and a UNESCO World Heritage site, remains untouched by development and is fraught with hardships.

“We live in broken mud houses, travel on kachcha roads, and struggle every day for drinking water, relying on a single tube well and untreated pond water to survive,” says Babri Baski, a villager.

According to him, no houses were ever built in the village under the Awas Yojna. “Some families received money under the scheme, but the leaders of the ruling party have taken a cut from it, leaving the houses half-built due to a lack of money,” he alleges.

A view of Sahebdanga tribal village in West Bengal (ETV Bharat)

Villagers also accuse the administration of ignoring the village under the ‘Nirmal Bengal’ and ‘Nirmal Bharat’ schemes, initiatives to eliminate open defecation from the rural landscapes, as no toilets were ever built in the village. “Poor people do not get even a house to live in, and toilets are an illusion for them,” says Lakshmi Kisku.

At least 50 tribal families live in the Sahebdanga, which is under the Kankalitala Gram Panchayat of Santiniketan, connected through a narrow road along the canal, which too is not paved and remains full of dirt daily. As one enters the village, people live without basic facilities and use saris and sacks to cover the broken walls.

Water and housing crisis

Jugan Murmu, another resident, says that the village lacks an adequate drinking water facility, putting people at a huge risk. “There are only two tube wells in the entire village, which supply dirty water due to the lack of repair and renovation. We rely on a nearby untreated pond for daily needs, including bathing and washing,” he says.