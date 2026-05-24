ETV Bharat / state

Jurists, Environmentalists Call For Legal Framework To Protect Mountain & River Ecosystems

Bengaluru: A national convention held in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur has called for a new legal framework to protect India's mountain ecosystems and river systems, while recognising the rights of rivers, mountains and indigenous communities dependent on them.

Representatives of Tarun Bharat Sangh, IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, Jal Biradari, Yugantar Bharati, Nature Foundation, Swarnrekha Kshetra Vikas Trust and Mission Y, along with delegates from different parts of the country, adopted the "Jamshedpur Declaration" during the two-day National Convention on Mountains and Rivers held on May 22 and 23.

The declaration reaffirmed the participants' commitment towards the preservation, protection and sustainable management of mountain and river ecosystems across India. It stated that mountain ecosystems are crucial for water security, biodiversity conservation, river rejuvenation and the livelihoods of millions of people.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, former Supreme Court judge Justice V Gopalagowda said the country needs a legal framework that balances development with environmental protection and safeguards the rights of communities living in mountain regions.

"Mountains and rivers are not merely natural resources. They are life-support systems for millions of people. India needs a legal framework that protects these ecosystems while respecting the rights and traditional knowledge of local and indigenous communities," he said.

The declaration further stated that participating organisations would work towards safeguarding mountain watersheds that recharge rivers and aquifers downstream. It also recognised indigenous and local mountain communities as primary stewards of mountain ecosystems, acknowledging their traditional knowledge in preserving these fragile regions.