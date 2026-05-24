Jurists, Environmentalists Call For Legal Framework To Protect Mountain & River Ecosystems
Former Supreme Court judge Justice V Gopalagowda said that mountains and rivers are life-support systems for millions of people who also need to be safeguarded.
Published : May 24, 2026 at 7:56 PM IST
Bengaluru: A national convention held in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur has called for a new legal framework to protect India's mountain ecosystems and river systems, while recognising the rights of rivers, mountains and indigenous communities dependent on them.
Representatives of Tarun Bharat Sangh, IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, Jal Biradari, Yugantar Bharati, Nature Foundation, Swarnrekha Kshetra Vikas Trust and Mission Y, along with delegates from different parts of the country, adopted the "Jamshedpur Declaration" during the two-day National Convention on Mountains and Rivers held on May 22 and 23.
The declaration reaffirmed the participants' commitment towards the preservation, protection and sustainable management of mountain and river ecosystems across India. It stated that mountain ecosystems are crucial for water security, biodiversity conservation, river rejuvenation and the livelihoods of millions of people.
Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, former Supreme Court judge Justice V Gopalagowda said the country needs a legal framework that balances development with environmental protection and safeguards the rights of communities living in mountain regions.
"Mountains and rivers are not merely natural resources. They are life-support systems for millions of people. India needs a legal framework that protects these ecosystems while respecting the rights and traditional knowledge of local and indigenous communities," he said.
The declaration further stated that participating organisations would work towards safeguarding mountain watersheds that recharge rivers and aquifers downstream. It also recognised indigenous and local mountain communities as primary stewards of mountain ecosystems, acknowledging their traditional knowledge in preserving these fragile regions.
The convention resolved to prepare a comprehensive, ecosystem-based and rights-respecting legal framework to regulate activities affecting mountain regions in the long term. It also called for ensuring the rights of rivers and mountains through institutional governance mechanisms.
Rajendra Singh, popularly known as the 'Water Man of India' and president of Tarun Bharat Sangh, said the destruction of mountains and rivers was directly linked to growing water crises across the country. "Protecting mountains means protecting rivers, groundwater and the future of millions of people. If mountain ecosystems collapse, the country's water security will also collapse," he said.
The participating organisations pledged to organise consultations across India for framing the proposed legal structure for mountain ecosystems and set a target of one year to complete the draft framework from the date of declaration, inviting civil society organisations, academicians, environmental scientists, social scientists, jurists, indigenous community leaders and other stakeholders to join the drafting process.
Justice Gopalagowda said public participation would be essential in shaping an effective legal framework. "Environmental protection cannot succeed without the involvement of communities, experts and lawmakers working together," he added.
The convention also urged the state and the Union governments to consider the proposed framework and introduce it as a Mountain Protection Act before the respective Legislative Assemblies and the two Houses of Parliament for adoption. "We hereby adopt this declaration and commit ourselves to its implementation," the statement said.
The declaration was signed on May 23 in Jamshedpur by representatives of Tarun Bharat Sangh, IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, Jal Biradari, Nature Foundation, Swarnrekha Kshetra Vikas Trust, Yugantar Bharati and Mission Y.
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