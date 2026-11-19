ETV Bharat / state

Junior Docs Stage Protest At Kolkata Medical College, Demand Withdrawal Of Show-Cause Notices

Kolkata: Junior doctors at the Kolkata Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday staged demonstrations on the campus, demanding the withdrawal of show-cause notices issued to eight interns, and reportedly gheraoed the principal for several hours.

The protesters also clashed with alleged ABVP supporters, who entered the campus amid the demonstrations, officials said.

The eight junior doctors were served show-cause notices on Tuesday for criticising the government's decision to shift people injured in the stampede at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal to a private hospital.

At least 19 people died, and 25 others were injured in the stampede at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata on October 17, following a crowd surge amid rain.

The junior doctors, in a press conference, had questioned why these critically injured patients requiring advanced, life-saving treatment had to be moved to a private hospital when government medical colleges were equipped to provide such care free of cost.

The press conference, reportedly held while the junior doctors were supposed to be on duty, drew the attention of the state government. Subsequently, the Chief Minister's Office sought a detailed report from the Health Department, officials said.

The notices sparked protests on Wednesday morning, with the interns questioning the grounds on which action had been initiated against their colleagues. They also demanded a copy of the inquiry committee's report, on whose recommendations the notices were reportedly issued.

A meeting of the college council was subsequently convened to discuss the matter, even as the junior doctors continued their sit-in outside the principal's office, demanding that the notices be withdrawn.