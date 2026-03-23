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Junagadh Valmiki Community Mandates Attendance At Social Events, Warns Of Membership Removal For Non-Compliance

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Chudasama said the action was taken to preserve unity and discipline within the community.

Dinesh Chudasama
Dinesh Chudasama speaking to ETV Bharat (Etv Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : March 23, 2026 at 6:09 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Junagadh: The Valmiki community in the Godhavav Pati area of Junagadh has made it mandatory for at least one member from every household to attend all social events, both joyous and bereavement-related. The community, which is home to 1,000 families.

According to community president Dinesh Chudasama, the decision also requires each family to contribute Rs 10 during bereavement occasions and ensure participation in funeral processions, condolence meetings, and bhajan programmes held in memory of the deceased. Non-compliance with these rules could lead to removal from the community membership.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Chudasama said the action was taken to preserve unity and discipline within the community. "These decisions have been made under the framework of our social system. With around 1,000 families living here, it is important to ensure that at least one member from each household is present at community events," he said.

He added that the initiative is inspired by the ideals of late BR Ambedkar, particularly his call to "educate, organise, and struggle." The aim, he said, is to keep the community united, eliminate social evils, and reinforce shared cultural values in a rapidly changing society.

He also said that this decision, taken in his capacity as the community president, is mandatory for every household and every individual in the community.

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TAGGED:

GODHAVAV PATI VALMIKI SAMAJ
VALMIKI COMMUNITY
SOCIAL REFORMS
B R AMBEDKAR
GUJARAT NEWS

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