Junagadh Marks 78th Liberation Day With Patriotic Fervour

Junagadh celebrates 78 years of liberation, recalling its 1947 struggle that led to independence from Nawabi rule and merger with India.
Junagadh: Junagadh city in Gujarat celebrated its 78th Liberation Day on Sunday, marking the historic day when it became part of independent India. While India first got Independence from the British on August 15, 1947, Junagadh, a city in Gujarat, celebrated it after 86 days, on November 9, 1947.
The celebrations commemorate the efforts of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and the freedom fighters of the Arzi Hukoomat, who played a key role in integrating Junagadh with India after the Nawab’s failed attempt to merge the state with Pakistan.
On August 15, 1947, while India celebrated independence, the Nawab of Junagadh, Nawab Muhammad Mahabat Khan III, decided to accede to Pakistan. In response, Sardar Patel took decisive steps for Junagadh’s liberation.
The movement began with a public meeting at Bahauddin College in Junagadh, attended by leaders like Ratubhai Adani and Amritlal Seth. After 86 days of struggle, Junagadh was declared free on November 9, 1947, when Shamaldas Gandhi hoisted the national flag atop Uparkot Fort.
The Nawab and his family fled to Pakistan, ending more than two decades of Nawabi rule. Despite his decision to join Pakistan, the Nawab’s tenure is remembered for several welfare works, including the protection of Gir lions, the construction of Girnar steps for pilgrims, and aid to the poor during droughts. However, historians note that his final decision overshadowed his public contributions.
Junagadh historian Harishbhai Desai's father, Dr Shambhuprasad Desai, who was a writer, critic, and a top officer in the Indian Administrative Service, preserved some newspapers published before 1947. He has passed this legacy on to his son, Harishbhai Desai.
Harishbhai owns some newspapers that were published in 1947 or even earlier. He said that a museum with a collection of such valuable newspapers should be created for posterity. "Such a museum will help the younger generation understand the spirit of India’s freedom movement," Desai said.
