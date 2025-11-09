ETV Bharat / state

Junagadh Marks 78th Liberation Day With Patriotic Fervour

Junagadh: Junagadh city in Gujarat celebrated its 78th Liberation Day on Sunday, marking the historic day when it became part of independent India. While India first got Independence from the British on August 15, 1947, Junagadh, a city in Gujarat, celebrated it after 86 days, on November 9, 1947.

The celebrations commemorate the efforts of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and the freedom fighters of the Arzi Hukoomat, who played a key role in integrating Junagadh with India after the Nawab’s failed attempt to merge the state with Pakistan.

On August 15, 1947, while India celebrated independence, the Nawab of Junagadh, Nawab Muhammad Mahabat Khan III, decided to accede to Pakistan. In response, Sardar Patel took decisive steps for Junagadh’s liberation.

The movement began with a public meeting at Bahauddin College in Junagadh, attended by leaders like Ratubhai Adani and Amritlal Seth. After 86 days of struggle, Junagadh was declared free on November 9, 1947, when Shamaldas Gandhi hoisted the national flag atop Uparkot Fort.