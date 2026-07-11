Junagadh: Lion Kills 11-Year-Old Boy On Pilgrimage To Ambaji Temple On Mount Girnar
The Forest Department has recovered some mutilated body parts of the child, but the rest is yet to be found.
Published : July 11, 2026 at 1:33 PM IST
Junagadh: An 11-year-old boy, trekking up Mount Girnar with his family on pilgrimage to Ambaji Temple in Gujarat’s Junagadh district, was attacked and killed by a lion between 4.30 am and 5.30 am on Saturday. The harrowing incident, witnessed by many pilgrims, has forced the authorities to temporarily shut down the route to one of Gujarat's most important pilgrimage sites.
The Forest Department has recovered some mutilated body parts of the child, but the rest is yet to be found. A joint team, comprising the police and the Forest Department, has now launched an operation in Girnar forest to capture the lion and locate the child's remaining body parts.
Eyewitness Account
Rameshbhai Parmar, a doli (palanquin) bearer at Mount Girnar, said he was carrying pilgrims up the mountain in a doli early in the morning. He had covered around 300 steps of the approximately 5,000-step trek when he received information that a lion had killed a child somewhere between the 30th and 40th steps.
Parmar added that while carrying the doli, he had spotted five lions along the path. Four of them were deep inside the forest, while one was seen sitting a short distance away from the steps.
Because it was the weekend, a large number of pilgrims were trekking up Mount Girnar early in the morning when the lion attacked the child. An ascetic who lives near the 50th step reported that he had stepped out after hearing sounds of the attack, and witnessed the incident. He said he saw the lion carrying the child away into the darkness of the forest. The incident caused panic in the area.
Upon receiving news of the incident, senior Forest Department officials and staff, along with a team from the Junagadh Police, arrived at the Bhavnath-Mount Girnar area. Entry to Mount Girnar has been completely closed to ensure the safety of tourists. Tourists who had set out early in the morning, were told to go back to Bhavnath.
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