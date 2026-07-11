ETV Bharat / state

Junagadh: Lion Kills 11-Year-Old Boy On Pilgrimage To Ambaji Temple On Mount Girnar

Junagadh: An 11-year-old boy, trekking up Mount Girnar with his family on pilgrimage to Ambaji Temple in Gujarat’s Junagadh district, was attacked and killed by a lion between 4.30 am and 5.30 am on Saturday. The harrowing incident, witnessed by many pilgrims, has forced the authorities to temporarily shut down the route to one of Gujarat's most important pilgrimage sites.

The Forest Department has recovered some mutilated body parts of the child, but the rest is yet to be found. A joint team, comprising the police and the Forest Department, has now launched an operation in Girnar forest to capture the lion and locate the child's remaining body parts.

Eyewitness Account

Rameshbhai Parmar, a doli (palanquin) bearer at Mount Girnar, said he was carrying pilgrims up the mountain in a doli early in the morning. He had covered around 300 steps of the approximately 5,000-step trek when he received information that a lion had killed a child somewhere between the 30th and 40th steps.