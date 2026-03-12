ETV Bharat / state

Junagadh Farmer Toys With Idea Of Planting Pitcher Plant To Protect Crops From Insects

Speaking to ETV Bharat, farmer Alpeshbhai Tank, who also works as a primary teacher at a government school in Pipaliya, said, “I had read about this plant during my student days. After becoming a teacher, I have been telling my students about this plant. But it is the first time in their lives that they have seen this plant.”

Pitcher plants are carnivorous plants that feed on insects for their nitrogen needs, especially when growing in nutrient-poor soil, and are known to produce their own food through photosynthesis.

Junagadh: A farmer from Junagadh district of Gujarat is toying with the idea of using Kalash Parna (pitcher plant) to save his crops from harmful insects. He has bought a pitcher plant for his farm and experimenting on using it to protect crops from insects.

This plant is known to survive in cold and humid climate conditions but the question remains whether it will be able to survive in the extreme hot climate of Saurashtra.

Tank said if this plant makes some climatic adaptations then it will be useful in protecting the area by consuming insects and mosquitoes. He said that it can also be useful for agriculture if it consumes insects that harm crops.

"In Gujarat, very few people know about the pitcher plant. They have just heard or read about this plant that popularly goes by the name of Kalash Parna," he said.

According to Tank, this plant is generally found in cold and humid regions like Cherrapunji in Meghalaya and West Bengal. It has a vase-like structure at the end of each leaf in which insects are trapped. The leaf tip evolves into a ‘Kalash’ (pitcher) with a lid. It secretes a sweet nectar to attract prey. Once an insect lands on the slippery rim, it falls into the digestive juices at the bottom. Although it features in science textbooks, very few people have actually seen it, said Tank adding that even he had not seen it before procuring the plant.

"This plant is currently classified as an endangered species. It faces threats from habitat destruction, such as mining and shifting cultivation besides excessive collection by the humans," he added.