ETV Bharat / state

Junagadh Agricultural University Scientists Develop Device That Irrigates Crops By Assessing Soil Moisture

Junagadh: Scientists at the College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology of Junagadh Agricultural University have combined artificial intelligence (AI) and modern engineering to develop a low-cost innovative device that automatically irrigates crops by assessing their soil moisture. This device can prevent water wastage to a large extent. Once patented, it will be available to farmers in Gujarat at a very nominal cost, enabling them to manage water efficiently and achieve high crop yields.

Sources said that the scientists are in the final stages of developing the device to alleviate the irrigation challenges in the coming years.

Dr. R.J. Patel, Professor and Research Scientist at the College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology, explained, "Work has been underway since 2019 to develop this device to relieve the farmers of irrigation problems and to ensure proper water management even with limited water to help them irrigate crops according to their needs and timing. After years of hard work and further refinement, the device has now reached its final stage, enabling it to fully address irrigation problems in agriculture through the combined use of artificial intelligence and engineering."

In the coming days, the farmers will be able to irrigate the crops by automatically deciding the irrigation program for any agricultural crop as per time and need in a specified environment and climate without any kind of physical labour.