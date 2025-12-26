ETV Bharat / state

Juna Akhara President Mahant Mohan Bharti Receives Death Threat On WhatsApp

Mahant Mohan Bharti is the head priest of the Tilbhandeshwar Temple Math in Tarana and a member of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad. ( ETV Bharat )

Ujjain: Mahant Mohan Bharti, president of the Shri Panchdashnam Juna Akhara, has received a death threat on social media, triggering concern among religious leaders and local authorities. The message warned that he would be killed within a month.

Following the threat, Mahant Mohan Bharti wrote to Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, seeking protection and intervention. He has also submitted a written complaint to the Tarana police station, requesting a detailed investigation and strict action against those responsible.

According to the complaint, the threat was received on WhatsApp at around 4 pm on December 24 from an international number, +821057626586. The message accused the Mahant of speaking against a particular community and alleged links with the RSS, BJP and the Chief Minister. It went on to issue repeated warnings, saying he would be tracked down and killed, regardless of where he tried to hide.

The message also threatened to disrupt and cancel the Mahashivratri programme being organised in Tarana, which, it claimed, was meant to showcase Hindu unity. The sender warned the Mahant not to attend the event and also mentioned his visits to Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, telling him to stop travelling there as well.