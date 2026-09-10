ETV Bharat / state

'Judicial Time Wasted Due To Technical Glitches': Madhya Pradesh HC Slams IT Wing

Jabalpur: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has expressed strong displeasure over repeated technical glitches in its newly launched website, including failure to support e-hearings, and ordered action against its Information Technology (IT) staff.

A division bench comprising Justices Vivek Agarwal and AK Singh observed that valuable judicial time was being wasted due to the incompetence of the IT wing and urged the Chief Justice to take action against the concerned staff.

During the hearing of a criminal appeal, the bench discovered that the High Court's website failed to support e-hearings. The system was tested in the presence of IT Registrar KS Kushwaha, and significant issues such as buffering and system hanging were observed. Consequently, the bench sought an explanation from IT Registrar regarding the disruptions to the High Court's operations.

The court ordered a detailed inquiry within seven days, directing that action be taken against any IT staff found at fault and a report be submitted to the court.