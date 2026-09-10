'Judicial Time Wasted Due To Technical Glitches': Madhya Pradesh HC Slams IT Wing
The court has ordered an inquiry and a third-party audit after its new website faced technical glitches, reports Siddharth Pandey.
Published : September 10, 2026 at 2:33 PM IST
Jabalpur: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has expressed strong displeasure over repeated technical glitches in its newly launched website, including failure to support e-hearings, and ordered action against its Information Technology (IT) staff.
A division bench comprising Justices Vivek Agarwal and AK Singh observed that valuable judicial time was being wasted due to the incompetence of the IT wing and urged the Chief Justice to take action against the concerned staff.
During the hearing of a criminal appeal, the bench discovered that the High Court's website failed to support e-hearings. The system was tested in the presence of IT Registrar KS Kushwaha, and significant issues such as buffering and system hanging were observed. Consequently, the bench sought an explanation from IT Registrar regarding the disruptions to the High Court's operations.
The court ordered a detailed inquiry within seven days, directing that action be taken against any IT staff found at fault and a report be submitted to the court.
A lawyer appearing before the court stated that the new website was completely non-functional and that the older one had performed better. The bench noted in its order that the acting Chief Justice had shared a message in a WhatsApp group with all judges, stating that the website update would take eight days but around 15 days have since elapsed.
In its order on September 8, the bench directed that an independent audit of the Madhya Pradesh High Court's IT system operations be conducted by experts from reputed companies such as TCS, Infosys, or L&T Technology Services. Officials from the Government of India's C-DOT and Masscom could also be included in the audit team, it added.
The court has issued instructions to complete this third-party audit within 30 days and submit the report to it.
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