Judicial Custody For Three Accused In Udaipur Gang Rape Case
Published : December 29, 2025 at 8:55 PM IST
Udaipur: The three accused, including the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of an Information Technology (IT) company, were sent to judicial custody on Monday by a local court in connection with the gang rape case of a woman manager in a moving car in the Sukher police station area in Rajasthan's Udaipur.
According to police, the victim works as a manager in a private IT company. She alleged that the company’s CEO, a woman executive head, and the executive’s husband lured her into a car and raped her while the vehicle was in motion. The victim later managed to escape and lodged a complaint with the police.
Assistant Sub-Inpector (ASI) Lal Singh stated that the court has sent all three to judicial custody. Following the complaint, the Sukher police station took prompt action, considering the seriousness of the case. The prosecution sought judicial custody, citing the gravity of the offence, which was accepted by the court.
During the investigation, the victim's statement was recorded before a magistrate. Based on the victim's statement, medical reports, and other evidence, all three accused were arrested. During interrogation, several important facts emerged, following which a case has been filed against the accused under various sections, including gang rape.
Udaipur Superintendent of Police (SP) Yogesh Goyal said, "The victim alleged that the crime was carried out by the CEO of the IT company where she was employed, along with his associates, as part of a planned conspiracy."
