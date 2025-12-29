ETV Bharat / state

Judicial Custody For Three Accused In Udaipur Gang Rape Case

Udaipur: The three accused, including the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of an Information Technology (IT) company, were sent to judicial custody on Monday by a local court in connection with the gang rape case of a woman manager in a moving car in the Sukher police station area in Rajasthan's Udaipur.

According to police, the victim works as a manager in a private IT company. She alleged that the company’s CEO, a woman executive head, and the executive’s husband lured her into a car and raped her while the vehicle was in motion. The victim later managed to escape and lodged a complaint with the police.

Assistant Sub-Inpector (ASI) Lal Singh stated that the court has sent all three to judicial custody. Following the complaint, the Sukher police station took prompt action, considering the seriousness of the case. The prosecution sought judicial custody, citing the gravity of the offence, which was accepted by the court.