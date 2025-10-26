ETV Bharat / state

Judge Threatened, House Attacked In MP's Anuppur; Probe On

Anuppur (MP): A group of unidentified persons allegedly threatened to kill a judge, damaged property and pelted stones at his residence in Madhya Pradesh’s Anuppur district, police said.

The incident occurred around 12.30 am on Saturday at Bhalumada, located 35 km from the district headquarters, Superintendent of Police Moti-ur Rehman told PTI.

Judicial Magistrate First Class Amandeep Singh Chhabra filed a complaint at the Bhalumada police station stating that he and his family were asleep at his official residence when a group of persons hurled abuses and threatened to kill him, the official said.