Jubilee Hills Bypoll: 31.08 Per Cent Voter Turn Out Till 1 PM

Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election recorded a voter turnout of 31.08 per cent till 1 PM on Tuesday, officials said. The polling began at 7 AM amid tight security arrangements and will continue till 6 PM, they said. Over 4.01 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise, and they will decide the electoral fortunes of 58 candidates. The contest is triangular among the ruling Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

The ruling Congress in the state announced V Naveen Yadav as its candidate, while the opposition BRS fielded Maganti Sunitha, wife of late MLA Maganti Gopinath. The BJP nominated Lankala Deepak Reddy.

Maganti Sunita was among the first voters to cast her vote at Yellareddyguda Srinagar colony. She appealed to all voters to exercise their franchise. BJP nominee Lankala Deepak Reddy also voted at a booth in the same locality.

Film director SS Rajamouli was among the early voters in the bypoll. Rajamouli cast his vote at a polling booth at Shaikpet. According to officials, 226 polling stations have been identified as "critical" out of the total 407 polling stations.