Jubilee Hills Bypoll: 31.08 Per Cent Voter Turn Out Till 1 PM
The Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election is necessitated due to the demise of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath
Published : November 11, 2025 at 2:02 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election recorded a voter turnout of 31.08 per cent till 1 PM on Tuesday, officials said. The polling began at 7 AM amid tight security arrangements and will continue till 6 PM, they said. Over 4.01 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise, and they will decide the electoral fortunes of 58 candidates. The contest is triangular among the ruling Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).
The ruling Congress in the state announced V Naveen Yadav as its candidate, while the opposition BRS fielded Maganti Sunitha, wife of late MLA Maganti Gopinath. The BJP nominated Lankala Deepak Reddy.
Maganti Sunita was among the first voters to cast her vote at Yellareddyguda Srinagar colony. She appealed to all voters to exercise their franchise. BJP nominee Lankala Deepak Reddy also voted at a booth in the same locality.
Film director SS Rajamouli was among the early voters in the bypoll. Rajamouli cast his vote at a polling booth at Shaikpet. According to officials, 226 polling stations have been identified as "critical" out of the total 407 polling stations.
The Election Commission of India had made elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth, free and fair polling. About 1,800 police force, besides the central security force personnel, have been deployed for the polling. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner R V Karnan, who is the District Election Officer, monitored the polling process with the help of drones.
For the first time in the country, drone surveillance is deployed at all polling locations, for centralised aerial monitoring and real-time situation analysis, GHMC sources said. The bypoll is necessitated due to the demise of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath following a heart attack in June 2025.
Polling percentage will be crucial in Jubilee Hills, where only 50.18 per cent voted in 2014, 45.59 per cent in 2018 and 47.58 per cent in 2023. In the Lok Sabha elections, only 39.89 per cent and 45.59 per cent of people voted in this assembly constituency in 2019 and 2024, respectively. (With PTI Inputs)
Read More