JSP Leader Prashant Kishor Shifts To Countryside Ashram; To Stay There Till 2030 Bihar Polls
Prashant Kishor's JSP contested 238 out of 243 Assembly seats in Bihar last year but failed to win even one.
By Dev Raj
Published : May 21, 2026 at 4:35 PM IST
Patna: Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) leader Prashant Kishor has shifted to an ‘ashram’ (hermitage) in the countryside, away from the hustle and bustle of the state capital. He will stay there and lead the party till he establishes it well in the next Bihar Legislative Assembly elections, which would be held in 2030.
Christened as the 'Bihar Navnirman Ashram', the place is located at Bihta in Patna district, around 45km west from the state capital. Though the area is rural, it is witnessing rapid urbanisation, and setting up of several educational and government institutions.
“I shifted out of the place, where I had been putting up in Patna, last night. The Bihar Navnirman Ashram, located close to IIT-Patna, will be my residence till the next Assembly polls, in which the Jan Suraaj Party will hopefully make an impact,” Kishor said in Darbhanga on Wednesday evening.
The IPAC co-founder had quit political consultancy and launched the JSP on October 2, 2024 following a two-year-long ‘padyatra’ (march) of around 3000 km across the state.
The JSP contested 238 out of a total of 243 Assembly seats in Bihar, but failed to win even one. Its vote share was around 3.3 percent, but experts attributed it to contesting a large number of seats, in fact more than any other party in fray in the polls.
Kishor had been operating from a section of the sprawling bungalow of former Purnea MP Uday Singh aka Pappu Singh in Patna for the past several years. It served as the nerve centre of his political activities and strategies.
Uday, presently the JSP national president, hails from a prominent political and erstwhile zamindar family of Bihar. His mother Madhuri Singh was a Congress leader and twice a member of the Lok Sabha, while elder brother NK Singh is a former Rajya Sabha member, who headed the 15th Finance Commission.
JSP Bihar unit president and former diplomat Manoj Bharti told ETV Bharat that the new ashram is on the lines of the ashram that the party had established at LCT Ghat along the Ganga in Patna last year, “but on a larger scale.”
“It is spread across 10 acres and will serve as the training centre and meeting point for JSP members. Kishor will stay there and guide the party. Around 1000 people could be trained at the ashram in one go. It will also help him in interacting with people from different parts of the state,” Bharti said.
Speaking further, the JSP state president added that the Bihar Navnirman Ashram will serve the medium and long-term needs of the party.
“Kishor had given six months to the new NDA (National Democratic Alliance) government formed in November 2025 to fulfill all the promises made to the people in the run-up to the Assembly polls. He had also asserted about staying among people and working for them. The six months are over and he is now going to keep his word,” Bharti said.
Meanwhile, Kishor also warned of possible economic challenges arising from the situation in West Asia, claiming that fuel prices could rise sharply and fertiliser shortages may worsen.
“People may witness an increase in petrol and diesel prices by up to Rs 10 per litre. We may also face a major fertiliser crisis. Till now, farmers complained of black marketing; now they may face outright unavailability,” Kishor said.
The JSP founder also slammed Janata Dal (United) or JDU national president and former chief minister Nitish Kumar, who quit the position after being elected to the Rajya Sabha.
“The one who got elected as chief minister after the elections was unable to stop migration caused by economic distress. Instead, he migrated himself to Delhi, but not before ensuring that his son gets a toehold in politics,” Kishor said while referring to Nitish’s son Nishant Kumar, who is the health minister in chief minister Samrat Choudhary’s cabinet.
He urged the voters in the state to prioritise their own interest rather than vote on the basis of caste, religion or financial inducements. “The people of Bihar must think about the future of their own children while casting votes. They should not get swayed by leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nitish Kumar or Lalu Prasad, nor should they sell their votes for Rs 10,000,” Kishor said in a veiled reference to the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana launched in the run-up to the Assembly polls.
Around 1.6 crore women were given Rs 10,000 each to start their own vocation. The scheme served as a gamechanger in the election, and political pundits believe it ensure a landslide victory for the NDA.
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