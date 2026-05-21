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JSP Leader Prashant Kishor Shifts To Countryside Ashram; To Stay There Till 2030 Bihar Polls

Patna: Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) leader Prashant Kishor has shifted to an ‘ashram’ (hermitage) in the countryside, away from the hustle and bustle of the state capital. He will stay there and lead the party till he establishes it well in the next Bihar Legislative Assembly elections, which would be held in 2030.

Christened as the 'Bihar Navnirman Ashram', the place is located at Bihta in Patna district, around 45km west from the state capital. Though the area is rural, it is witnessing rapid urbanisation, and setting up of several educational and government institutions.

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor speaks to the media during the Bihar Navnirman Abhiyan organisation meeting in Khagaria, Bihar on Friday, April 24, 2026. (IANS)

“I shifted out of the place, where I had been putting up in Patna, last night. The Bihar Navnirman Ashram, located close to IIT-Patna, will be my residence till the next Assembly polls, in which the Jan Suraaj Party will hopefully make an impact,” Kishor said in Darbhanga on Wednesday evening.

The IPAC co-founder had quit political consultancy and launched the JSP on October 2, 2024 following a two-year-long ‘padyatra’ (march) of around 3000 km across the state.

The JSP contested 238 out of a total of 243 Assembly seats in Bihar, but failed to win even one. Its vote share was around 3.3 percent, but experts attributed it to contesting a large number of seats, in fact more than any other party in fray in the polls.

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor meets the family members of the victim following the suspicious death of a girl at a girls’ hostel in Patna, in Jehanabad district of Bihar, Friday, January 16, 2026. (IANS)

Kishor had been operating from a section of the sprawling bungalow of former Purnea MP Uday Singh aka Pappu Singh in Patna for the past several years. It served as the nerve centre of his political activities and strategies.

Uday, presently the JSP national president, hails from a prominent political and erstwhile zamindar family of Bihar. His mother Madhuri Singh was a Congress leader and twice a member of the Lok Sabha, while elder brother NK Singh is a former Rajya Sabha member, who headed the 15th Finance Commission.