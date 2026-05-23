ETV Bharat / state

JSP Founder Prashant Kishore May Contest Bihar Bypolls From Bankipur

Patna: The Bihar politics is abuzz with the development that former poll strategist and founder of the Jan Suraj Party (JSP), Prashant Kishore, is likely to contest from the Bankipur assembly constituency in the upcoming bye elections following BJP national president Nitin Nabin's election to the Rajya Sabha.

Bankipur is considered a high-profile constituency, as historically whoever wins from the seat goes on to become a minister in the state government.

JSP state president Manoj Bharti asserted that they intend to field a strong candidate from Bankipur who will emerge as a beloved leader of both the constituency and Bihar. "It is not an ordinary constituency. BJP will employ every possible way to ensure its candidate's winning potential. However, we will strive to field a candidate on behalf of Jan Suraj who possesses widespread recognition and appeal among the masses," he added.