JSP Founder Prashant Kishore May Contest Bihar Bypolls From Bankipur
JSP state president Manoj Bharti asserted that they intend to field a strong candidate from the constituency, and the final decision rests with the committee.
Published : May 23, 2026 at 4:25 PM IST
Patna: The Bihar politics is abuzz with the development that former poll strategist and founder of the Jan Suraj Party (JSP), Prashant Kishore, is likely to contest from the Bankipur assembly constituency in the upcoming bye elections following BJP national president Nitin Nabin's election to the Rajya Sabha.
Bankipur is considered a high-profile constituency, as historically whoever wins from the seat goes on to become a minister in the state government.
JSP state president Manoj Bharti asserted that they intend to field a strong candidate from Bankipur who will emerge as a beloved leader of both the constituency and Bihar. "It is not an ordinary constituency. BJP will employ every possible way to ensure its candidate's winning potential. However, we will strive to field a candidate on behalf of Jan Suraj who possesses widespread recognition and appeal among the masses," he added.
Bharti said JSP is preparing to field a strong candidate for the Bankipur assembly seat. "We would like Prashant Kishor to contest the bye election from this constituency. This is the desire of the majority of the party workers. However, the final decision rests with the committee," he added.
Bharti further said the NDA leaders have implemented many of the issues raised by the JSP ahead of the assembly elections. "We believe various schemes and initiatives announced or set in motion during the election period must now be given concrete shape and fully realised," he added.
Ever since the Bankipur assembly constituency came into existence, Nabin has been representing this seat. Despite his election as the BJP national president, he continues to maintain a strong bond with electors.
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