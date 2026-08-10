ED Initiates Probe Into Exam 'Irregularities' In Jharkhand
Alongside the JPSC matter, the ED is reportedly keeping a close watch on the case concerning the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission's (JSSC) CGL examination.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 11:43 AM IST
Ranchi: The Enforcement Directorate has launched an investigation into alleged irregularities in the conduct of multiple recruitment examinations in Jharkhand, particularly the JSSC-CGL examination.
According to the ED, an ECIR (Enforcement Case Information Report) has been registered based on FIR No. 16/26 filed with the CID. They said the central agency has taken cognisance of a state police CID FIR and some other complaints to initiate a probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
Students have been agitating in the state for 16 days demanding a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations, particularly the JSSC-CGL (Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination).
The students have refused to call off their stir and marched towards the state Assembly on Monday even though the government said it has accepted "98 per cent of their demands".
Alongside the JPSC matter, the ED is reportedly keeping a close watch on the case concerning the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission's (JSSC) CGL examination.
A separate Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) could be registered in this case. Apart from the CID, an FIR regarding the CGL exam has also been lodged with the Ranchi Police. In this context, the ED may bring the financial aspects of these various cases under the ambit of its investigation. So far, 19 individuals have been arrested in connection with the case.
The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC), which is at the centre of the turmoil, also saw a major shake-up on Sunday. All three JPSC members -- Ajeeta Bhattacharya, the wife of prominent JMM leader Supriyo Bhattacharyya, Anima Hansda and Jamal Ahmad -- resigned on Sunday. The development came after the Jharkhand CID summoned the three for questioning over allegations of irregularities, including paper leaks.
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