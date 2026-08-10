ETV Bharat / state

Allu Arjun Fan Joins Students' Protest In Ranchi Dressed As Pushpa

Ranchi: At first glance, Ajay Mohite looks just like Pushpa and he did not fail to amaze with his cosplay at the students' protest in Ranchi on Monday. A huge fan of Tollywood actor Allu Arjun fan, Mohite recently arrived in Ranchi from Wardha in Maharashtra to lend his support to the students' protest against irregularities in JPSC and JSSC examinations.

Speaking to ETV Bharat correspondent Upendra Kumar during the Assembly march, Mohite said he had come to the city to support the students. Dressed up as Allu's character from his superhit movie Pushpa, he said, "The wealthy get jobs, while others remain poor. But such injustice should not happen," Mohite said.

He said justice should be served to the protesting students. Regardless of the government, the students' demands should be met. When asked about adopting the Pushpa look, he said that he has been a fan of actor Allu Arjun ever since the film Pushpa 2 was released. He also stated that he regularly performs in shows.