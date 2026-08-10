ETV Bharat / state

JPSC-JSSC Exams Row: Prohibitory Orders Clamped, Barbed-Wire Fencing Erected In Ranchi Ahead of Planned Assembly Siege

Ranchi: The discussion between the government and students—who have been protesting at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium for the past 16 days against alleged irregularities in JPSC and JSSC examinations—ended in a stalemate.

Both sides accused each other of not being serious about resolving the matter.

The Jharkhand Police imposed prohibitory orders around the assembly premises and made elaborate security arrangements across the city in view of Monday's 'Vidhan Sabha March' called by students who have been protesting for more than two weeks against alleged irregularities in recruitment exams in the state.

Following the breakdown of talks, the students announced plans to lay siege to the Legislative Assembly on Monday. They have made it clear that thousands of them will march towards the Assembly at 10 am on Monday.

In response to this announcement, the Ranchi Police established an impenetrable security fortress around the Assembly, featuring barbed-wire arrangements.

While the government panel said it was unfortunate that the students did not lift the agitation despite the authorities conceding to “98 per cent of their demands”, the other side insisted that the claim was not true, and stuck to their demand for a CBI probe into the alleged anomalies.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar urged the students to shun the path of agitation, while the protesters said they will go on with their call for a Jharkhand Assembly march on August 10.

Ranchi SSP Rakesh Ranjan said that maintaining law and order during the march is everyone’s responsibility.

"We do not want a blot on the career of any student due to disruption of law and order. Barricades have been put in place at major points with the deployment of adequate police force across the city," the SSP said.

A prohibitory order has already been promulgated within a 750-metre radius of the Vidhan Sabha building from August 6 to 12. The order will be in place between 6 am and 10 pm on these days, he said.

The government panel also talked to Devendra Nath Mahto, one of the individuals who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for the past eight days and whose condition deteriorated early on Sunday, and urged him to end the fast.

Such an order was also imposed from Sunday midnight in Jamshedpur in view of the protest march in Ranchi, an official statement said.

The Ranchi district administration has made an appeal to agitating students to refrain from participating in any kind of aggressive demonstrations.

It also cautioned against violence and illegal activities during the protest march to the assembly.

Protesters alleged that hundreds of students coming to the state capital from different parts of Jharkhand were being stopped by the police forcefully.