JPSC-JSSC Exams Row: Prohibitory Orders Clamped, Barbed-Wire Fencing Erected In Ranchi Ahead of Planned Assembly Siege
The government panel also talked to Devendra Nath Mahto, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for the past eight days.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 12:02 AM IST|
Updated : August 10, 2026 at 12:48 AM IST
Ranchi: The discussion between the government and students—who have been protesting at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium for the past 16 days against alleged irregularities in JPSC and JSSC examinations—ended in a stalemate.
Both sides accused each other of not being serious about resolving the matter.
The Jharkhand Police imposed prohibitory orders around the assembly premises and made elaborate security arrangements across the city in view of Monday's 'Vidhan Sabha March' called by students who have been protesting for more than two weeks against alleged irregularities in recruitment exams in the state.
Following the breakdown of talks, the students announced plans to lay siege to the Legislative Assembly on Monday. They have made it clear that thousands of them will march towards the Assembly at 10 am on Monday.
In response to this announcement, the Ranchi Police established an impenetrable security fortress around the Assembly, featuring barbed-wire arrangements.
While the government panel said it was unfortunate that the students did not lift the agitation despite the authorities conceding to “98 per cent of their demands”, the other side insisted that the claim was not true, and stuck to their demand for a CBI probe into the alleged anomalies.
Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar urged the students to shun the path of agitation, while the protesters said they will go on with their call for a Jharkhand Assembly march on August 10.
Ranchi SSP Rakesh Ranjan said that maintaining law and order during the march is everyone’s responsibility.
"We do not want a blot on the career of any student due to disruption of law and order. Barricades have been put in place at major points with the deployment of adequate police force across the city," the SSP said.
A prohibitory order has already been promulgated within a 750-metre radius of the Vidhan Sabha building from August 6 to 12. The order will be in place between 6 am and 10 pm on these days, he said.
The government panel also talked to Devendra Nath Mahto, one of the individuals who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for the past eight days and whose condition deteriorated early on Sunday, and urged him to end the fast.
Such an order was also imposed from Sunday midnight in Jamshedpur in view of the protest march in Ranchi, an official statement said.
The Ranchi district administration has made an appeal to agitating students to refrain from participating in any kind of aggressive demonstrations.
It also cautioned against violence and illegal activities during the protest march to the assembly.
Protesters alleged that hundreds of students coming to the state capital from different parts of Jharkhand were being stopped by the police forcefully.
The students' protest entered its 16th day on Sunday, while six of them are on hunger strike protesting against alleged irregularities in recruitment exams.
Barbed wire atop barricades; reaching the Assembly won't be easy
Barricades have been erected at various points from Argora to the Assembly police station area, with sharp barbed wire installed atop many of them. These police preparations clearly indicate that the administration has mobilised all its resources to stop the protesters marching towards the Assembly.
Barbed wire has been placed over the road barricades in such a way that it would be extremely difficult for anyone attempting to cross them to proceed further. Access routes to the Assembly have been blocked at multiple levels.
A police official said personnel are determined not to let the protesters reach the vicinity of the Assembly complex at any cost.
Strict security measures
On Monday, while thousands of students are planning to lay siege to the Assembly to press for their demands, the police have already established a robust security network. In addition to barricading, a large police force has been deployed along the routes the students are likely to take. The police face the challenge of keeping the protest under control while ensuring that no untoward situation arises. Meanwhile, the students maintain that they will not back down regarding their demands.
Deployment of approximately 2,000 additional personnel
In anticipation of the planned siege of the Legislative Assembly, the Ranchi police have deployed an additional force of around 2,000 personnel. These troops have been stationed within the Assembly complex as well as in surrounding areas and along key routes. Police officials are continuously monitoring the security arrangements. Special vigilance is being maintained at sensitive locations, and the police force is prepared to handle any situation.
Thousands of students arrive in Ranchi via trains and buses
Following the announcement of the Assembly siege, a large number of students have reached Ranchi by trains, buses, and other modes of transport. Students said that they have been agitating for the past 16 days. While there was hope for a resolution through talks with the government, Sunday's negotiations failed.
SP’s appeal: Protest peacefully
In light of the planned siege, Ranjan has appealed to the students not to go ahead with it. In case they go ahead, he urged them to at least ensure the protest remains peaceful.
The police maintained that upholding law and order is the top priority. Ranjan said the police are fully alert to prevent any violence, vandalism, or damage to government property during the protest.