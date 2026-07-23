JPSC Deputy Controller Of Exam Among Five Arrested Over Exam Irregularities
Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha protested outside JPSC office on Wednesday, complaining of irregularities in the marking system in the civil services prelims held in April.
Published : July 23, 2026 at 12:57 PM IST
Ranchi: In a major action in the alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) exam, the CID has arrested five persons, including the deputy controller of examination.
Following complaints regarding irregularities in the JPSC examination, a special CID team, assisted by the Ranchi Police, carried out a major operation on July 21. The team conducted simultaneous raids at the JPSC office, conducting agency TSR Data Processing Private Limited's office, and several other locations across the state.
In a press release issued on Wednesday, the CID stated that based on available evidence, a case was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Jharkhand Competitive Exam (Measures for Control and Prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Act, 2023 on July 22, leading to the arrest of five individuals. The investigation is ongoing, and further legal action will be taken based on any new evidence that emerges, it added.
During the operation, the team seized significant documents, digital evidence, and other materials to initiate the probe. Based on facts and evidence gathered during the preliminary investigation, the CID intensified its action.
According to CID's press release, Shweta Kumari Gupta, JPSC's deputy controller of examination, Ramveer Singh, director of TSR Data Processing Private Limited and three others, Md Usman, Md Ebad and Abhay Kumar Tiwari, were arrested. All the accused were produced in court on Wednesday and sent to judicial custody.
The CID has clarified that the investigation is currently in its preliminary stage, and a thorough probe into the entire matter is underway. "If the roles of other individuals or new evidence come to light during the investigation, further action will be taken in accordance with the law," it added.
On Wednesday, protests were launched by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha outside JPSC office in Ranchi, alleging of irregularities in the marking system in the civil services prelims held in April.
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