ETV Bharat / state

JPSC Deputy Controller Of Exam Among Five Arrested Over Exam Irregularities

Ranchi: In a major action in the alleged irregularities in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) exam, the CID has arrested five persons, including the deputy controller of examination.

Following complaints regarding irregularities in the JPSC examination, a special CID team, assisted by the Ranchi Police, carried out a major operation on July 21. The team conducted simultaneous raids at the JPSC office, conducting agency TSR Data Processing Private Limited's office, and several other locations across the state.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, the CID stated that based on available evidence, a case was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Jharkhand Competitive Exam (Measures for Control and Prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment) Act, 2023 on July 22, leading to the arrest of five individuals. The investigation is ongoing, and further legal action will be taken based on any new evidence that emerges, it added.

During the operation, the team seized significant documents, digital evidence, and other materials to initiate the probe. Based on facts and evidence gathered during the preliminary investigation, the CID intensified its action.