JP Nadda Convoy Attack: Police Reopen 2020 Case After Arrest of Two TMC Leaders in Bengal
Police recently arrested two Trinamool leaders—identified as Ripon Sheikh and Sanjib Mondal—from Magrahat West in South 24 Parganas and also seized firearms from their possession.
Published : September 21, 2026 at 9:53 PM IST
Magrahat: West Bengal police have reopened the case of the alleged attack on the convoy of former BJP president JP Nadda in Diamond Harbour, which is also the assembly segment of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, six years after the incident occurred.
The arrest of two Trinamool leaders on charges of attacking the convoy of then-BJP president JP Nadda in Diamond Harbour has suddenly brought the spotlight back on the accused persons' involvement in another alleged murder attempt.
Police recently arrested two Trinamool leaders—identified as Ripon Sheikh and Sanjib Mondal—from Magrahat West in South 24 Parganas and also seized firearms from their possession. They were arrested during the investigation of an attempted murder case involving a resident of the district's Padmapukur area.
The complainant alleged that an attempt was made on his life before the assembly elections, but he could not report it to the police due to fear at the time. He filed the complaint only after the election process had concluded. The investigation into this complaint led to the identification of Ripon Sheikh and Sanjib Mondal and their subsequent arrest.
Chandrasekhar Bardhan, Superintendent of Police for the Diamond Harbour Police District, confirmed that two individuals have been arrested so far. The police are also investigating charges regarding the possession of firearms against them.
Investigators said guns and ammunition were recovered from the arrested individuals. They also face allegations of terrorising the area with a gang of bikers and engaging in various anti-social activities. Sanjib, one of the arrested persons, is the husband of the local Panchayat Pradhan (village council head).
What happened that day?
The arrests have brought the widely discussed incident of December 10, 2020, back into focus. The convoy of Nadda was attacked while he was en route to a party event in Diamond Harbour, South 24 Parganas. The attack on Nadda's convoy in the Shirakol area sparked widespread political tension. Subsequently, allegations of attacks on the convoy also emerged from the Dostipur area of Falta. Several vehicles were damaged, and a few individuals sustained injuries during the incident.
At the time, the BJP had accused the Trinamool Congress of orchestrating the attack, a charge the then ruling party had denied. Several individuals had been arrested during the initial investigation into the incident. Now, following the arrest of two Trinamool leaders from Magrahat West, the police have announced that the investigation into that old case is being reopened.
Chandrasekhar Bardhan, Superintendent of Diamond Harbour Police District, stated that preliminary investigations have uncovered evidence linking Ripon Sheikh and Sanjib Mondal to the attack on Nadda's convoy. This is why the old case has been reopened. The police have indicated that the two arrested individuals will be interrogated as part of the investigation. Simultaneously, authorities are examining whether anyone else was involved in the attack, he added.
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