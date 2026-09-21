ETV Bharat / state

JP Nadda Convoy Attack: Police Reopen 2020 Case After Arrest of Two TMC Leaders in Bengal

Magrahat: West Bengal police have reopened the case of the alleged attack on the convoy of former BJP president JP Nadda in Diamond Harbour, which is also the assembly segment of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, six years after the incident occurred.

The arrest of two Trinamool leaders on charges of attacking the convoy of then-BJP president JP Nadda in Diamond Harbour has suddenly brought the spotlight back on the accused persons' involvement in another alleged murder attempt.

Police recently arrested two Trinamool leaders—identified as Ripon Sheikh and Sanjib Mondal—from Magrahat West in South 24 Parganas and also seized firearms from their possession. They were arrested during the investigation of an attempted murder case involving a resident of the district's Padmapukur area.

The complainant alleged that an attempt was made on his life before the assembly elections, but he could not report it to the police due to fear at the time. He filed the complaint only after the election process had concluded. The investigation into this complaint led to the identification of Ripon Sheikh and Sanjib Mondal and their subsequent arrest.

Chandrasekhar Bardhan, Superintendent of Police for the Diamond Harbour Police District, confirmed that two individuals have been arrested so far. The police are also investigating charges regarding the possession of firearms against them.