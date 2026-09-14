Journey of Rajmahal Ganga Cruise Stalled In Bhagalpur Because Of Rising Waters
The foreigners on board were taken off and sent to Patna by train
Published : September 14, 2026 at 3:25 PM IST
Bhagalpur: The rising water level of Ganges at Bhagalpur has stalled the Rajmahal Ganga cruise going from Kolkata to Varanasi. The cruise is docked in the Ganges in Bhagalpur from September 6. The foreign tourists on board have been disembarked and sent to Patna by train.
The cruise is waiting for the water level in the Ganges to become favourable for its further journey. The Rajmahal Ganga cruise reportedly arrived in Bhagalpur on September 5 after crossing the Vikramshila Bridge. Since September 6, it has been stationed in the Ganges there.
It is scheduled to proceed to Simaria Bridge in Begusarai. The rising water level of the Ganges has made the journey of the cruise challenging.
Sources said that there were 11 tourists on board the cruise which included nine foreigners from Britain, New Zealand and Netherlands.
According to Ranjit Kumar, a member of the cruise management, “A decision on whether to proceed further will be taken after the water level recedes. It is likely that the cruise may resume its journey in the next two to three days if the conditions become favourable.”
A State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team is also continuously monitoring the safety of the cruise with personnel patrolling the area. The team is fully alert to avoid any untoward incident due to the rising water level.
The cruise has been making trips on the Ganges for the past several months taking tourists to the historical and mythological sites in Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh.
"The SDRF team is continuously monitoring the safety of the cruise. The water level in the Ganges has increased and patrolling is being done around the cruise,” said SDRF Commander Inspector Neelu.
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