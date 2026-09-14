ETV Bharat / state

Journey of Rajmahal Ganga Cruise Stalled In Bhagalpur Because Of Rising Waters

Bhagalpur: The rising water level of Ganges at Bhagalpur has stalled the Rajmahal Ganga cruise going from Kolkata to Varanasi. The cruise is docked in the Ganges in Bhagalpur from September 6. The foreign tourists on board have been disembarked and sent to Patna by train.

The cruise is waiting for the water level in the Ganges to become favourable for its further journey. The Rajmahal Ganga cruise reportedly arrived in Bhagalpur on September 5 after crossing the Vikramshila Bridge. Since September 6, it has been stationed in the Ganges there.

It is scheduled to proceed to Simaria Bridge in Begusarai. The rising water level of the Ganges has made the journey of the cruise challenging.

Rajmahal Ganga cruise (ETV Bharat)

Sources said that there were 11 tourists on board the cruise which included nine foreigners from Britain, New Zealand and Netherlands.