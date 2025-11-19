ETV Bharat / state

Journey For Future: Family On 3,300-Km 'Jal Jagran Padyatra' To Spread Water Conservation Message

Residents of Mussoorie greet the Padyatra group as it walks from Gangotri to Rameswaram to raise awareness about the water crisis. ( ETV Bharat )

Mussoorie: In a unique initiative amid the rapidly growing global water crisis, a family from Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, has embarked on a 3,300-km 'Jal Jagran Padyatra' (Water Awareness Foot March) from the origin of the Ganga at Gangotri in Uttarakhand to Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu, a journey rarely seen in today's times.

The padyatra has reached Mussoorie, where locals welcomed the group with warmth and enthusiasm. Robin Singh, leading the campaign, said they will pass through nine states and 45 districts before reaching Rameswaram. He will perform a 'jalabhishek' there with Ganga water from Gangotri. His wife, two children, and others are also walking with him.

Children Are The Biggest Inspiration

What makes this padyatra more unique is the participation of eight-year-old Abhiraj Singh and six-year-old Piyush Singh. The two young boys are walking every kilometre to spread the message of water conservation. Locals were moved by their enthusiasm, calling their involvement a "sign of the country’s bright future."

Robin Singh said the padyatra aims to spark a nationwide dialogue about saving water and encourage urgent action. "Life, forests, land and water are not just words, but they are the backbone of existence. If we do not save water today, the very survival of future generations will be in danger," he said, adding, "This is not just a journey of footsteps, but a pledge to save the Earth."

The Jal Jagran Padyatra group arrives in Mussoori. (ETV Bharat)

Social worker Pankaj Agrawal welcomed the group, saying that this family's dedication will inspire society. "Walking 3,300 km is not an ordinary feat. Their determination will inspire generations," he said.