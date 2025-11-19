ETV Bharat / state

Journey For Future: Family On 3,300-Km 'Jal Jagran Padyatra' To Spread Water Conservation Message

Robin Singh's family is walking across nine states and 45 districts to Rameswaram, carrying Gangotri Ganga water for jalabhishek.

Jal Jagran Padyatra
Residents of Mussoorie greet the Padyatra group as it walks from Gangotri to Rameswaram to raise awareness about the water crisis. (ETV Bharat)
Mussoorie: In a unique initiative amid the rapidly growing global water crisis, a family from Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, has embarked on a 3,300-km 'Jal Jagran Padyatra' (Water Awareness Foot March) from the origin of the Ganga at Gangotri in Uttarakhand to Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu, a journey rarely seen in today's times.

The padyatra has reached Mussoorie, where locals welcomed the group with warmth and enthusiasm. Robin Singh, leading the campaign, said they will pass through nine states and 45 districts before reaching Rameswaram. He will perform a 'jalabhishek' there with Ganga water from Gangotri. His wife, two children, and others are also walking with him.

Children Are The Biggest Inspiration

What makes this padyatra more unique is the participation of eight-year-old Abhiraj Singh and six-year-old Piyush Singh. The two young boys are walking every kilometre to spread the message of water conservation. Locals were moved by their enthusiasm, calling their involvement a "sign of the country’s bright future."

Robin Singh said the padyatra aims to spark a nationwide dialogue about saving water and encourage urgent action. "Life, forests, land and water are not just words, but they are the backbone of existence. If we do not save water today, the very survival of future generations will be in danger," he said, adding, "This is not just a journey of footsteps, but a pledge to save the Earth."

Jal Jagran Padyatra
The Jal Jagran Padyatra group arrives in Mussoori. (ETV Bharat)

Social worker Pankaj Agrawal welcomed the group, saying that this family's dedication will inspire society. "Walking 3,300 km is not an ordinary feat. Their determination will inspire generations," he said.

Journey Continues Towards Dehradun

After staying in Mussoorie, the group left for Dehradun on Tuesday. "Each city's encouragement renews our resolve to address India's water crisis through nationwide dialogue," Robin Singh added.

Route Till March 2026

The padyatra will continue from Gangotri to Haridwar, then through Uttar Pradesh, central India and several southern states, finally reaching Rameswaram in March 2026. There, they will conclude the campaign by offering water to Lord Shiva. "In Sanatan tradition, offering water on the Shivling is not just a ritual; it carries a deep environmental message, because water is life," said the coordinator.

Mountains Teach the Value of Water

Robin Singh said the journey has brought the family closer to nature. They came across medicinal plants, rare vegetation and local foods on the way. "When you walk, not just people, nature also speaks. The mountains teach the true value of water," he said.

Padyatra
A family has undertaken Padyatra (ETV Bharat)

Recalling the oxygen crisis during COVID-19, he warned, "If water starts disappearing, the crisis will be far worse. The day water becomes scarce, human civilisation will be at risk."

He added, "Water is becoming polluted rapidly. If we don't wake up now, the future won't forgive us. Water conservation is not just a government programme, and it is a collective responsibility. Dialogue leads to reflection, reflection to planning, and planning to action. That is the path to saving water."

