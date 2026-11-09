ETV Bharat / state

Journalist, Three Family Members Returning From Raipur Killed In Accident

Raipur: A journalist and three other members of his family were killed in an accident while returning from Raipur to their native village of Pasaud in Gariaband after celebrating Diwali. Their car plunged into the Mahanadi River after the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle.

"The vehicle plunged into the water, killing the couple and their two children on the spot. The accident took place between 1:30 AM and 2 AM. The deceased have been identified as Sheetal Sahu, Bharti Sahu, their 19-year-old son Vikas Sahu and 21-year-old daughter Purva Sahu," he said.

"The family had come to Raipur to celebrate Diwali and was returning home late last night. We have filed a report of the accident. All the bodies have been removed from the anicut and sent for post-mortem examination. An investigation will be conducted to determine the exact cause of the accident," said Dubey.