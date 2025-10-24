ETV Bharat / state

Journalist Murdered In Prayagraj's Civil Lines: After Two Hours, Accused Arrested In Police Encounter

Prayagraj/Pilibhit: In Prayagraj's Civil Lines, Uttar Pradesh, a journalist was stabbed to death on Thursday night. Following this, the Police launched a citywide search and, within two hours, arrested the suspect after an encounter.

After police received information about the murder, they cordoned off Nehru Park, Dhoomanganj. The accused fired at officers, prompting police to return fire, injuring Vishal, who was later admitted for treatment.

According to the police, the accused was injured after being shot three times in his legs.

According to Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Ajay Pal Sharma, the accused argued with journalist Lakshmi Narayan Singh (LN Singh) on October 22 over some matter and killed him.

The ACP added that evidence from the crime scene and eyewitnesses' statements pointed to Vishal and a few others attacking the journalist. According to the police officer, Vishal bought a knife from Machhli Bazaar in Khuldabad and later used it to attack Singh.

Sharma said that teams are searching for another accused involved in the crime. Police are interrogating the accused in custody. The department will provide all necessary help to the deceased's family, the officer added.

Police officials said the journalist lived in Alkapuri Colony under the Dhoomanganj police station. He had worked for several years in print and electronic media.