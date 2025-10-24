Journalist Murdered In Prayagraj's Civil Lines: After Two Hours, Accused Arrested In Police Encounter
Additional CP Ajay Pal Sharma said the accused argued with journalist Lakshmi Narayan Singh on October 22, and this dispute led to the murder.
Published : October 24, 2025 at 6:33 PM IST
Prayagraj/Pilibhit: In Prayagraj's Civil Lines, Uttar Pradesh, a journalist was stabbed to death on Thursday night. Following this, the Police launched a citywide search and, within two hours, arrested the suspect after an encounter.
After police received information about the murder, they cordoned off Nehru Park, Dhoomanganj. The accused fired at officers, prompting police to return fire, injuring Vishal, who was later admitted for treatment.
According to the police, the accused was injured after being shot three times in his legs.
According to Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Ajay Pal Sharma, the accused argued with journalist Lakshmi Narayan Singh (LN Singh) on October 22 over some matter and killed him.
The ACP added that evidence from the crime scene and eyewitnesses' statements pointed to Vishal and a few others attacking the journalist. According to the police officer, Vishal bought a knife from Machhli Bazaar in Khuldabad and later used it to attack Singh.
Sharma said that teams are searching for another accused involved in the crime. Police are interrogating the accused in custody. The department will provide all necessary help to the deceased's family, the officer added.
Police officials said the journalist lived in Alkapuri Colony under the Dhoomanganj police station. He had worked for several years in print and electronic media.
Around 10:30 pm on Thursday, Singh was sitting near the protest site in the Civil Lines police station area when he was attacked with knives. He was subsequently taken to a nearby hospital but was declared dead by doctors.
Singh was the nephew of former High Court Bar Association president Ashok Singh. After the murder, many lawyers and journalists gathered at the spot. Senior police officers inspected the scene and planned how to catch the accused.
Another Murder In Pilibhit
In another incident in Pilibhit district, someone murdered a young man in Maharajpur village under the Madhotanda police station. On Thursday, authorities recovered the youth's body from the seepage drain of Sharda Dam.
Police identified the deceased as Mohan (28), son of Dulal Mandal. They said Mohan had lived and worked in Rudrapur (Uttarakhand) for the past few years. He came home for Diwali.
Villagers said that on Wednesday night, a DJ played during a birthday party. During this time, Mohan argued with Sanjay, Basu, and Ranjit of the village. That night, Sanjay and his companions, Basu and Ranjit, went to Mohan’s house and took him out on the pretext of a walk. The three accused allegedly took Mohan to the bank of Sharda Sagar Dam, strangled him, hit his head with a stone, and threw the body into the seepage drain.
District Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav said all three accused have been arrested and that police are taking strict action.
Also Read:
- Sharpshooter Having Links With Mukhtar Ansari & Sanjeev Jeeva Gangs Killed In Police Encounter In UP's Shamli
- Woman Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Killing Student With Higher Marks Than Her Daughter
- Cyber Crime Gang Involved In Misappropriating Govt Funds Busted In Rajasthan's Jhalawar, 30 Arrested