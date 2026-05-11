ETV Bharat / state

'Journalism Has To Answerable Only To People': PCI President

Participants of the Silver Jubilee Lecture Series of the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism (MCJ of Tezpur Central University ( ETV Bharat )

Tezpur: Noted journalist and President of the Press Club of India (PCI), Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty on Monday said journalism has to be answerable only to people.

Speaking at the Silver Jubilee Lecture Series of the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism (MCJ of Tezpur Central University on the theme 'Why Independence of Media is Important for Citizens', Pisharoty, the first woman President of the Press Club of India, emphasized the democratic role of journalism and said, “In order to serve citizens, a journalist is duty-bound to ask questions. It is very important to understand that journalism is work related to the public sphere.”

She said the role of citizens is equally important, "as not everything is news and propaganda needs to be fact-checked. In the age of AI and algorithms, it is becoming increasingly difficult to distinguish news from propaganda".

Pisharoty also spoke about the growing “erosion of public trust in journalism” and reflected on the need for restoring credibility, accountability, and public confidence in the profession at a time when information flows are increasingly fragmented and polarised.