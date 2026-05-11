'Journalism Has To Answerable Only To People': PCI President
Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty said in the age of AI and algorithms, it is becoming increasingly difficult to distinguish news from propaganda.
Published : May 11, 2026 at 7:28 PM IST
Tezpur: Noted journalist and President of the Press Club of India (PCI), Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty on Monday said journalism has to be answerable only to people.
Speaking at the Silver Jubilee Lecture Series of the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism (MCJ of Tezpur Central University on the theme 'Why Independence of Media is Important for Citizens', Pisharoty, the first woman President of the Press Club of India, emphasized the democratic role of journalism and said, “In order to serve citizens, a journalist is duty-bound to ask questions. It is very important to understand that journalism is work related to the public sphere.”
She said the role of citizens is equally important, "as not everything is news and propaganda needs to be fact-checked. In the age of AI and algorithms, it is becoming increasingly difficult to distinguish news from propaganda".
Pisharoty also spoke about the growing “erosion of public trust in journalism” and reflected on the need for restoring credibility, accountability, and public confidence in the profession at a time when information flows are increasingly fragmented and polarised.
The PCI President said journalism remains a challenging profession, especially for those associated with small media houses. She further added that a Media Act aimed at ensuring that the media remains responsible towards the public is currently being drafted.
Addressing the gathering, Prof Amarendra Kumar Das, Pro Vice Chancellor, Tezpur Central University reflected on the contemporary challenges posed by fake news, misinformation, and the rapidly changing information ecosystem. Stressing the importance of media literacy and ethical journalism, he observed that an informed society depends on credible and independent media institutions.
Prof Chandan Kumar Sharma, Dean, School of Humanities & Social Sciences also shared his perspectives on media independence and society’s gradual transition towards digital platforms and changing modes of public communication.
Earlier delivering the welcome address, Dr Manoj Deori, Head, Department of MCJ highlighted the vision behind the initiative and stated that the department, as it completes 25 years, is organising a series of events reflecting the core areas of mass communication and journalism.
He also underlined the importance of meaningful industry-academia collaborations in preparing students for the evolving media landscape. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, scholars, faculty members, and media enthusiasts, and concluded with an engaging interaction session with the speaker. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Prof Abhijit Bora.
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