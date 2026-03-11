ETV Bharat / state

Jolt From Deep Pothole ‘Revives’ Brain Dead Woman From Pilibhit

Pilibhit: In a bizarre incident, a woman who was declared 'brain dead' and sent home with very little chances of survival, is said to have come back to life when the ambulance in which she was being transported hit a big pothole on the road. The massive jolt led her to show signs of revival, prompting the doctors to resume treatment.

Vinita Shukla, a Senior Assistant with the Certified Copy Section of the District Court, had suddenly collapsed while doing household chores on the evening of February 22, 2026. She was rushed to a private hospital in Bareilly and was put on a ventilator. After being on the ventilator for two days, when she showed no movement, and her pupils dilated, the doctors declared her brain dead and advised that she be discharged from the hospital with a referral note and sent home.

With heavy hearts, her family members placed Vinita in the ambulance and left for Pilibhit. Her family members had lost hope of her revival. But fate had other plans for her. While returning from Bareilly, the ambulance hit a deep pothole near Rithora, causing a severe jolt. At that very moment, Vinita, who had been lifeless for two days, began to move, and her breath returned. The family members accompanying her immediately took her to the hospital in Pilibhit, where she recovered.

Pilibhit Neurosurgeon, Dr Rakesh Singh, said that when the patient was brought in, her Glasgow Coma Scale was only three against a normal of 15. During the examination, teeth marks were found on her feet, which raised suspicion of poisoning because of a snake bite that led to the presence of neurotoxins in her body. Based on this, targeted treatment was initiated.